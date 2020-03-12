Nicholas Inman, founder of the Marshfield-based Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival, has told The Mail that at present, the festival is still planned to run as scheduled April 23-26.
Inman said that festival organizers are keeping a close eye on the spread of coronavirus in Missouri, and the public will be updated if there are any changes in plans for the event.
