Members present included: Jeannette Alcorn, Reagan Inman, Nicholas Inman, Sarah Inman, Danielle Quinn, Ruthie Letterman, Neita Campbell, Jill Campbell, Carol Fuller, and Linda Oberbeck
Meeting was called to order by Jeanette Alcorn with Danielle Quinn opening with a prayer. Jill Campbell read the minutes from the last meeting held in person on February 22. Minutes were approved with a motion by Ruthie Letterman and seconded by Danielle Quinn. Treasurer’s report was presented by Nicholas Inman after a phone call from Jeannie Moreno. There were no changes in expenditures but have had some deposits of dues and cookbook sales. The exact amount was not known as the report was at the office and Jeannie was not there. It was noted that it is time for annual dues to be paid to Jeannie Moreno. Danielle Quinn made the motion to accept the treasurer’s report. The motion was approved following a second by Jill Campbell.
Election of officers followed:
President: Jeanette Alcorn was nominated by Carol Fuller and was approved following a second by Danielle Quinn.
Vice President: Sarah Inman volunteered to serve as VP again and was approved with a second by Linda Oberbeck.
Secretary: Reagan Inman nominated Jill Campbell and was approved following a second by Danielle Quinn.
Treasurer: Carol Fuller nominated Jeannie Moreno and was approved following a second by Ruthie Letterman.
Historian: Nicholas Inmam nominated Martha Faulkner and was approved following a second by Carol Fuller.
Chaplain: Sarah Inman nominated Danielle Quinn and was approved following a second by Reagan Inman.
Reporter: Carol Fuller nominated Sarah Bicknell and was approved following a second by Linda Oberbeck.
Sarah Inman gave a report on the new Our America magazine. There are currently 274 subscribers from many states and other countries. The second issue is in the works. Rosalyn Carter will be on the cover of the second issue. Richard Thomas is to be on the cover of the January issue and Betty Lynn will be the cover girl of the April issue honoring the Cherry Blossom Festival. Extra copies of the inaugural issue can be purchased for $10.00 to cover the printing and shipping costs.
Ruthie Letterman volunteered to head the quilt show again and has been in talks to bring quilts to the festival already. She was told to go ahead and work on the display rack which was previously approved.
Nicholas Inman then presented the festival report. The festival committee will be meeting next week to make more definite plans which may include a Plan A and a Plan B depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic. Lulu Roman has agreed to host the kick-off concert as a fundraiser for the Randy Travis Foundation. Linda Davis is on board for the preshow entertainment. They are trying to get Mark Wills, Jimmy Fortune and possibly Charley Pride. There are also plans in the works for a second concert on Thursday night to benefit the Country Music Museum. This will feature Second Generation. These are children of name country music stars. Due to the declining health of Maggie Peterson she will be unable to attend. The MAC is booked for the autograph show this year.
The passing of Presidential descendent Lyon Tyler was noted. Nicholas and Joyce Inman travelled to Tennessee for his funeral to represent the Cherry Blossom Festival. His daughter Susan expressed interest in attending the festival again soon. Longtime Cherry Blossom Festival supporter and auxiliary member Pauline Allen also passed away since our last meeting. Prayers were asked for Carol Larimore on the passing of her husband due to Covid 19 and her recovery process from the virus as well. She is still currently on oxygen and fighting an infection. On a more positive note, Helen Jackson celebrated her 101st birthday. She is one of our oldest living members of the Cherry Blossom family.
Possible trips for the Auxiliary were discussed for when the pandemic is over, and travel is safe. Included were a trip to Abilene, Kansas to see the Eisenhower Library with Mary Eisenhower as our hostess and tour guide. Winterset, Iowa to see the John Wayne museum, covered bridges of Madison County and a stop at the Herbert Hoover museum was another trip discussed. When it is safe to travel again, we are still planning the trip to Plains, Georgia for the announcement of sister festivals between the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Plains Peanut Festival. Trips to the Truman Library and the Lincoln Library were also discussed.
Meeting was adjourned with the next meeting scheduled for Saturday, November 21st via Zoom at 11:00.
