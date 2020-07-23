Domino's

The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Domino’s Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Among those present were (front row, from left) Will Brooks (holding certificate) Cody Meyers and Paul Sheppard (holding ribbon). Representing Domino’s are Jeremy Hill, James Riten, Marty Prather and Charles Robinson. Pictured in back are Duane Lavery, Kiera Novotny, Michelle Ward, Tim Hays, Debbie Hays, Hoover Case, Susan Case and Ruby Carlisle.

 Mail photo by Sarah Bicknell

