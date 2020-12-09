The Marshfield Area Community Foundation (MACF), in partnership with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, presented this year’s Pinnacle Award to a well-known recipient.
Melanie Fraker received the 2020 Pinnacle Award on Monday afternoon at The Depot in Marshfield. She has served as the youth director at the Marshfield United Methodist Church and organizer/manager of the Blessing Box Project. The project started in 2017, after a mission trip with the youth group. Now, there are eight in Marshfield.
"It was a complete surprise," said Fraker. "Honestly, I don't feel worthy of the award, but I appreciate the acknowledgement."
In addition, Fraker is the organizer/director of the Marshfield Community Center. She provides activities and events for the community, such as rollerskating, fitness classes, holiday events and After Prom events. Fraker also is the founder/president of Imagination Station in Marshfield, which provides a creative learning environment for children.
During the pandemic, she organized a virtual Easter Egg hunt and founded The Learning Link. The Learning Link provides education assistance in a safe, supervised, and sanitized learning environment.
"Melanie has done a lot for the community," said Kasey Mathews of MACF. "We're happy to present this award to her."
Since 2005, MACF has presented the Pinnacle Award to recognize an individual's exceptional dedication to the betterment of the Marshfield area through community service, leadership and giving. The award serves to publicly acknowledge individuals whose humility might otherwise cause their deeds to go unnoticed, as well as encouraging philanthropic activity in our community.
"The Marshfield Area Community Foundation gave out the first Pinnacle Award," said Mathews. "The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce has presented the Lifetime Achievement Award since 1982, but then in 2019, we decided to combine the awards together."
