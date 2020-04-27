SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of the Ozarks awarded $18,950 to the Niangua Fire Protection District through the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in partnership with Commerce Trust.
The grant is designated for personal protection equipment and other safety gear for firefighters.
The fire district received one of 16 Coover Regional Grants totaling $250,000, which were presented via Zoom on Thursday. The Niangua area is served by the Marshfield Area Community Foundation, one of the CFO’s 49 affiliate foundations.
Fire Chief Shawn Ricks said the funding will be used for auto extrication equipment, personal protective gear and supplies such as oxygen bottles. He said volunteers often respond to emergencies without the proper supplies or equipment available.
"We're just a small community in Webster County," he said. "As a fire chief, it gets to my heart because I need to help and I don't have the money. I take this to heart. When I get help, I’m very thankful for it."
The grant program initially closed before the pandemic affected southwest Missouri. The CFO staff and grantmaking committee worked with recipients to provide flexibility of funds needed to be re-purposed for COVID-19-related needs.
"The Coover Charitable Foundation is so proud to provide this much-needed annual grantmaking opportunity for rural Missouri," said Commerce Trust Senior Vice President Jill Reynolds. "A hallmark of philanthropy is its creative and flexible approach to funding, which is essential this year for many of these grantees extending their resources to support COVID-19 efforts in their communities."
The grants are made possible through the generosity of the late Julia Dorothy Coover, who worked for Commerce Bank for 30 years. She established the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory. Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded about $5.95 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and more than 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.
