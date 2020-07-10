Central Bank of the Ozarks has donated $2,500 to the Niangua TLC, the foundation of the Niangua R-5 School District that supports the backpack program, which provides take-home food to students, and helps with many other student needs. Pictured are (from left) Brian Drane, Central investment adviser; TJ Bransfield, Niangua superintendent; Jamie Clark, Marshfield community bank president; Missy Montgomery, commercial lender; Alisha York-Stradling, president of TLC; and Cynthia Cole, Marshfield Banking Center manager. This was a matching grant with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.