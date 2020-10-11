The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a Community Blood Drive Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Marshfield Lions Club, 210 W. Maple, Marshfield. Donors will receive a “Mullet Over” T-shirt. This sand colored shirt has a cool retro look that is sure to spark conversation.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required at this drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.