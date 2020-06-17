The Marshfield Classic will take place this Saturday at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course, and a few spots are available for the afternoon tee time, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. (Morning tee times, which start at 8 a.m., are full.)
The two-person scramble event is sponsored by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce. This year the prizes include four flights at $8,000 total, a closest-to-the-pin competition on nine par-3 holes and a par 3 challenge with prizes of up to $1,000.
To register, golfers can call the Chamber at 859-3925.
