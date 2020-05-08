As lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building 2020 legislative session, they faced the difficult task of crafting a balanced state budget during a time when revenues are declining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Significant cuts were required in order to balance the budget. House members were able to approve a budget that preserves funding for vital services such as K-12 education and provides new funding to support the state’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.
Approximately $700 million in savings were required. Much of these savings were found by eliminating previously approved additions that had been proposed before the health crisis struck. The budget approved by the House will now be sent to the Senate, where amendments may be brought forward.
The budget included $146 million in reductions to core department funding, with the bulk of that figure coming from higher education institutions. In total, the Fiscal Year 2021 House budget plan reduces higher education funding by 10%, which is a slight increase to the approximately 8.3% that is currently being withheld by the governor.
Funding for K-12 education is almost entirely preserved at the same level it is currently funded in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget. The foundation formula was again fully funded. School transportation has already been subject in the current fiscal year from $7.1 million withheld, and $4.9 million of that was restored in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget. The budget includes spending authorization for entities, such as cities and counties, schools and universities to pass through current and anticipated federal stimulus funds. However, the guidance restrictions on much of that funding current does not allow use of those funds to replace lost tax revenues of state funding. It is therefore likely that a special session will be required as the federal guidance and revenue projections become more clear.
As a member of the House budget committee, it has been painful to see these cuts to a budget we had been developing all session, but these extraordinary times have required these measures. It is my opinion that our governor has been very diligent and responsible to balance our health care with reopening the economy by the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan. I appreciate the governor’s plan to implement measures that should provide necessary safety for Missouri, but allows local jurisdictions, which will likely be the cities, to implement additional restrictions they determine are necessary. We need to remember the governor has access to more information and reports than we do.
I am looking forward to being able to meet you again at church, in the restaurants and on the street. Let’s all be diligent in our protective measures during this crisis, and include in our prayers our impacted families and our president, governor and health care and emergency workers. Please be as safe as you can.
