Sons Bryant and Caleb are asleep in the car as Cody Bull is driving back from Texas several weekends ago. The three were in Dallas for the Gunslinger QB Challenge that Bryant, who started at the position last fall as a sophomore for Marshfield, participated in at AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.
“It was the golden age of Dallas Cowboys football as a kid, so that was pretty neat to me,” said Cody, head football coach at Marshfield the past four seasons.
Back home, Marshfield's senior class wanted to play in one last volleyball tournament together. Needing another player, seventh-grader Gracelyn participated, while Sara, assistant coach for the Lady Jays varsity team and Cody's wife, helped out Saturday and Sunday.
From a distance, the Bull family’s life that is ingrained in the city’s athletics plays like a no-huddle offense that drives year-round.
With a father who worked in the natural gas pipeline industry, it meant moving around for Cody as a youngster before eventually attending Chisholm High School in Enid, Oklahoma. A smaller high school, he lettered in four sports, including football, where he started like Bryant at QB as a sophomore.
The sport has been in Cody’s family’s blood. His dad played at Texas A&M-Kingsville, while uncle Ronnie was an All-American running back at Baylor and then 1962 NFL Rookie of the Year after being drafted by the Chicago Bears. "We were kind of a football family growing up," Cody says. "My dad would run routes for me in the yard so I could throw extra."
Sports played a major part in Sara's life as well. Her dad, Carl Hunter, scored the first touchdown in Camdenton football history, and later returned to the city as a teacher and coach, including the 1973 track team that won a state title.
In high school, Sara ran track for the Lakers, and also played basketball, as well as volleyball, the sport she played at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, where Cody played football and the two met. Together in the same class one semester, Cody says, "I found a way to get into a group with her and she had no choice but to hang out with me a little bit [laughs]. We talked that whole semester and started dating at the end of the year, and through that summer it was one of those things where you've found the best person you're ever going to meet and it's awesome. People always ask how you know [they're the one], and it's pretty easy."
The two married in 2003, and it was the first seeds of a family that’s become part of the fabric of the town’s sports.
Prepared to start a family, Cody became a real estate appraiser while Sara got a job with the Missouri State auditor's office. A window into the coaching business came through the family after Cody's brother-in-law was named defensive coordinator at Fair Grove, allowing him to help for several days a week. That appeared in jeopardy when most of the staff left for Aurora, but Cody stayed on under Fair Grove AD Tim Leeper and head coach Jason O'Neal (current Logan-Rogersville Asst. Superintendent).
"I figured out how to get into a program that gave me a temp [teaching] certificate while I worked on my master's degree," said Cody, the Eagles' defensive coordinator until 2013. "There's no question those doors opened for a reason because those jobs don't grow on trees."
Cody came to Marshfield for a year after that under receiver coach Nick Codutti, then followed his brother-in-law to Millsap, Texas, just outside Fort Worth, where the latter had been hired as a varsity head coach.
The family returned to Marshfield in 2017 when Cody was hired back as a physical education teacher and head coach of the Jays, and involvement in sports has ramped up since, with no bigger impact coming through the Edge summer conditioning program that started with his football players and now is a staple for all aspiring Jays athletes.
For Sara, now in her third year teaching in Marshfield and a big contributor to athletics in her own right, the time needed to be right to join the coaching ranks.
“I stayed home for 14 years with our kids, so I was the true coach’s wife,” she says. “I took care of the kids and went to everything, then we couldn’t see him a lot, so we’d go to practice. I think he knew he wanted to do it, but I needed a little persuading. I love it, it’s in my blood, but I also know how much it takes from families, so I think I drug my feet a little bit. It’s been great, though. At the small schools we’ve been at, they’ve all been family oriented. Wherever you go, they want your family involved, especially in Marshfield.”
That coincided with Quinn, the couple’s youngest child as a second-grader currently, heading off to school and thus providing Sara more time to lend. But the helping hand is one that extends mutually non-stop.
Bryant is a three-sport athlete who also is qualifying for track events. Gracelyn plays basketball and runs track on top of volleyball, while Caleb, a fifth-grader, wrestles on top of three other sports. The list of parents who’ve helped make coordinating schedules possible and getting kids to and from locations is extensive. With similarly-aged children of their own in the same activities, trading and combined drop-offs helps make it all possible.
"It really does [take a village], and not just our village; my mom and his mom have helped a lot," Sarah says. "It's a lot of our parents of student-athletes who are part of that village, taking care of the kids. I couldn't even tell you all the people who have helped us be able to do what we do...it says a lot about this community."
Not that there's never little reminders of the nature of the frantic pace. "During volleyball season this year, one game Quinn ran out [on the court] to ask Sara if she could get something from the concession stand during a game [laughs],” Cody says. “It's one of those things, it's pretty constant."
The busy lifestyle has meant narrowing down hobbies for Cody, who used to golf more often, but enjoys fishing, and hunting with the boys. Sara enjoys going up to her family's farm to visit her mother; she's headed there on an upcoming weekend to help her mother on the flower bed.
When it's not visiting family not too far away, time spent in and around the house in the neighborhood is cherished. That means playing cards with other coaches' families –– something that helped with socializing safely outside during quarantine –– and activities outside that are aided by more friendly hands.
"One of the best things when we came to Marshfield is the house we bought. [Lady Jays soccer coach] Paul Lewis lives across from us, and I couldn't tell you the number of times Paul with a new lawn mower would look over. He'd see that Cody hadn't mowed our yard, but he'd hop on and say, 'It's a new toy, I want to do it,' and he'll mow it. Mark Messick leaves a path mowed between our house and ours so the kids can go back and forth without having to go through an overgrown bush. Marshfield is full of people like that."
Looking back, Cody recalls his days in real estate –– good hours, good money –– but the love for coaching was his true calling. He views Marshfield, where he and Sara impact the lives of so many student-athletes, as a hidden gem, and one that gives as much as it gets from the Bull family.
“I love watching kids making progress and seeing the lights flip on when they do something special,” Cody says. “It gets me excited and is a pretty easy thing to get up and go to work for even when you’re tired. Doing it in Marshfield –– it’s already one of the best places in southwest Missouri, just nobody knows it yet –– it’s an awesome town and school system we have here. We want people to be proud of where they are and where they came from, and to do everything we can to make everything the best and our kids to have the best chance to do well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.