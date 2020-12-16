After the Christmas parade on Saturday, Strafford community members traveled to the Church of the Nazarene for another holiday event — making ornaments.
"We have stations where people can make their own Christmas ornaments," said Kendra Bartholomew, coordinator of the event.
Participants could make a manger, snowmen and other creations for Christmas ornaments. Last year, Bartholomew said they organized a Christmas Cookie Craze event, in which they decorated sugar cookies.
"That event was a huge success," said Bartholomew. "We had more than 100 people come. With things as they are right now, we decided not to do the food thing."
With a collection of popsicle sticks, Kendra Bartholomew thought about different crafts to create and found some ideas on Pinterest. From that, the Christmas Craft Creations event was launched.
"It’s amazing what you can make with just popsicle sticks," said Bartholomew. "You can create Christmas trees, mangers and snowmen. It's really cool."
The Strafford Church of the Nazarene helps coordinate other events in the community, including a walk-through Vacation Bible School in July.
"We know it has been hard on people with everything going on, but we still want to be involved and help bring hope to our community," said Bartholomew. "The Christmas crafts are just something fun for families to do together, but also be able to bring people together. This is our way of building that connection and serving our community, especially during these hard times."
