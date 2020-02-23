Webster County Bird Hunters Association

The Webster County Bird Hunters Association held a Buddy Hunt Saturday. There were 16 dogs (eight teams) competing. The last five braces all had 200 points. The time of the first find is used for tiebreakers. The  winning team came from the last brace with a 50-second first find. Mark Windler with pointer male, Buddy, and Craig Carter with German shorthaired pointer female, Jenna, took the first-place spot. In second place were John Buffington with GSP male, Buckshot, and Jeff Lettington with GSP male, Woody. Third place were Dennie Whittaker with Brittany female, Lady, and Rodger Wilson with Brittany female, Gracie. Special thanks to Jeff and Paula Lettington for providing a hearty meal during the competition.

 Contributed photo

