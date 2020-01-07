The Webster County Bird Hunters Association held a points trial Saturday. A total of 18 dogs competed on this sunny yet chilly day. Scenting conditions seemed to vary greatly throughout this blue bird day. First place went to Paul Potter of Ava, with Brittany male, Bugz. Bugz is shown here by Roy Brame of Van Buren.
Second place was Rodger Wilson, also from Ava, with Brittany male, Flash. Third place was David Kennedy of Rogersville, with setter female, Luna. The WCBHA will hold their next points trial on Jan. 18. For more information, call WCBHA president Gary Thomas at 759-7037.
