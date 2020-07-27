No, it's not actual pasta, but classes designed to help grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
The University of Missouri Extension's PASTA (Parenting A Second Time Around) is a parenting program for relative caregivers who are not the biological parents of the children in their care. PASTA provides grandparents and other kinship caregivers with information, skills and resources designed to enhance their ability to provide effective care for the young relatives they are parenting. Topics include child development, discipline and guidance, caring for oneself as a caregiver, rebuilding a family and other areas of interest.
The program features eight class sessions (Thursdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8, and 15) from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants can do either a seated or virtual class. The seated class will be at the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield. Presenting the classes is Amber Allen, human development and family science field specialist. For more information, email amallen@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.