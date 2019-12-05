The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will hold a blood drive in Marshfield today.
The event will be held 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 220 S. Elm St.
Several blood types are at low levels now, and donors are urged to donate. Shortages are being experienced in the region for type A positive, O negative and B negative, and donations are needed immediately.
Those who donate in December will receive a free long-sleeved shirt.
On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes, and around 200 donations are needed each day to serve the area’s blood needs.
