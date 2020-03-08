The Webster County Bird Hunters Association held a points trial on Saturday.
A large entry of 34 dogs competed on this day. The temps started in the mid 20s and rose to near 60 degrees.
First place went to Dan Dismang of Liberty, who ran in the sixth brace with pointer male, Ace. Second place went to Roy Brame of Van Buren, who ran in the 17th and final brace of the day with pointer female, Dot. These two dogs had the same score, and the tie-breaker is the time of their first finds. They were recorded as one second apart, and there was some question of accuracy of Dot’s time. Though it appeared Roy and Dot had won, the time on the card stood as official. Third place went to David Kennedy of Rogersville, who ran in the fourth brace with English setter female, Luna.
The WCBHA will be competing in a Gun Dog Championship Saturday and Sunday near Lebanon. There will be 30 dogs from five clubs competing from Oklahoma, Missouri and Illinios. Saturday will be a team event, and then the top eight dogs will be called back for a run-off for top dog on Sunday. The first- and second-placed dogs on Sunday will have had to run three times to finish.
The WCBHA will have one more points trial this season on March 28. For more information call WCBHA President, Gary Thomas at 759-7037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.