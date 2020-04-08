The great Marshfield Bear Hunt is underway! Businesses and individuals are putting bears in their front windows so that kids in the community can spot them on a "bear hunt," conducted safely via car or on foot (using appropriate social distancing). The initiative was started by members of the Lifegroup from Destiny Church, who say, "Thank you in advance for spreading a little joy for the children in our community!" When reached on Facebook Messenger, a representative of the church, Taylor Drey, explained, "We were just excited to offer something for the kids of Marshfield. We all have kids of our own and thought what better way than to offer something the kids can get out and do but stay socially distant."
The Facebook page "Marshfield Bear Hunt" includes locations of some of the bears in town, and the most recent post includes directions for some do-it-yourself binoculars, made out of empty toilet paper rolls — something most of us have in large supply. The Marshfield Mail, located at 225 N. Clay St., doesn't have a resident bear, but our big green gorilla hopes you might come by to spot him in one of our front windows. He has pulled up a chair to sit and wait.
