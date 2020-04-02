Dedicated to aiding families through crisis, Joe Daues, director of the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO), and Sam Pippin, senior financial director, educate communities about the resources available to individuals with breast cancer. In March, Daues and Pippin visited individuals and organizations in Marshfield, including the Rotary Club of Marshfield during its meeting on March 11. They spoke about individuals they have helped through BCFO.
"The purpose of us coming is to reengage this community," said Daues. "We show them what we do, how we are helping and how we can help some more.
According to Pippin, BCFO has a committee that meets the second Monday of every month to review new and returning cases of breast cancer clients. The committee includes doctors, nurses and breast treatment navigators.
"It is a group of about 15 different people, who will go through all these cases every month and see what we can do to help these clients," said Pippin. "About one out of every three families that go through breast cancer diagnosis in southwest Missouri will get some assistance from BCFO."
Through its financial assistance program, the organization routinely provides short-term, non-medical financial assistance to residents of southwest Missouri who are in current treatment for breast cancer with demonstrated financial need, including areas of rent or mortgage, auto repairs, utility assistance, auto insurance, propane for heat and auto payments.
"Our total assistance in the last three years is $1.6 million dollars," said Daues. "This is us writing checks to utility companies, propane companies, rent companies. We pay people’s mortgages and we pay money to people's banks. This is what we do, and that is how we get them through breast cancer treatment."
Pippins explained that BCFO doesn't write checks to individuals or clients and that they pay invoices directly to the vendors, whether it’s a mortgage company or the auto repair company. He said BCFO isn’t a health insurance company or a health care provider, so they don’t pay health insurance-related bills.
"The assistance we provide is for the period of time when the person is in treatment," said Pippins. "Short-term assistance is all we can provide, and it is why we are there while people cannot work. Once they are out of treatment, they hopefully will be back on their feet."
In the last three years, the BCFO has paid over $60,000 to help with payments for Webster County clients who were going through breast cancer treatment, according to Pippin. Since its inception, over $220,000 has been paid by BCFO to clients in Webster County.
BCFO provides help through free screening mammograms to qualified applicants through qualified medical centers throughout southwest Missouri. Free screening mammograms are provided to uninsured and underinsured women who meet BCFO’s financial criteria.
Pippin noted there’s no age requirement for screening, but the cancer guidelines state women should start their annual mammogram at age 40 or above. Pippin explained they have contracts with 18 different hospitals in southwest Missouri, so clients can get their screening done.
"Basically, anywhere that has a mammogram unit in southwest Missouri is where you can go with your voucher that you get from that card," said Pippin. "You can get the results and have the whole screening done. Over the last three years, about 153 mammogram vouchers were issued by BCFO in Webster County. I know that sounds like a lot, but there’s still more we can do."
BCFO also offers assistance to children of families impacted by breast cancer. Financial assistance is provided on a case-by-case basis, according to Pippin.
"If there's one thing that tugs at you more than anything, it's being sick and not being able to take care of your children," said Pippin. "We provide the continuation of children’s orthodontic treatment, clothing and childcare. If they have leagues for soccer or anything like that, we will pay for that. We also provide holiday cards around Christmas and buy gifts for their children."
To help fund the programs, BCFO organizes several fundraising events throughout the year. Its biggest fundraiser, Hooked On Dance, is held the first Friday in October. The organization tries to raise $7,000 from that event, according to Pippin. It also receives support from donors and applying for grants, along with a neighborhood assistance program (a state tax credit program).
