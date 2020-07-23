Hwy 38 Arena, located on the west side of Marshfield, is hosting the Friday Night Fling Series Barrel Race event on Friday. Registration for the race is at 6 p.m., and the race starts at 7 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public to come watch as riders compete for prize money while speeding horses around the barrel course. We would love to see our friends in the community there to enjoy the barrel race.
See the arena’s website at htttps://hwy38arena.com for directions and contact information. For more details, call 501-6045.
