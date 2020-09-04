The Webster County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. American barn quilts can be tracked back alomost 300 years, to the arrival of immigrants from the central regions of Europe.
Decorating barns and farmsteads with colorful quilt squares peaked by the beginning of the 20th century and slowly gave way to different forms of paintings and advertisements. Today, barn quilts have become popular again, and some communities have barn quilt trails.
The Webster County MU Extension is offering this class to teach individuals how to make a barn quilt. The goal is to keep track of where barn quilts are placed in the community to create a barn quilt trail for local residents and visitors to our community.
Class participants will paint a two-foot square of plywood, with the quilt pattern of their choice. All materials and equipment will be provided and lunch will be served. The class will be held at the Hillside Christian Church, 769 Hillside Loop, Marshfield. The class is limited to 20 students.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person. You can also register online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/barn-quilt-class.
