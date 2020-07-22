Today is the deadline to request a ballot by mail from the Webster County Clerk's Office.
Today is the last day that the office is authorized to mail out ballots for the Aug. 4 election. People can still come in and vote absentee in the office after that date. And ballots have until the close of the polls on election day to be returned by mail (except military ballots, which have a later deadline).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.