The Marshfield Community Theatre will hold auditions for "Frozen, Jr." at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at the MCT building, 430 McNabb Road, Marshfield.
All auditioners will sing the vocal audition selection together. Each auditioner will then sing the selection individually. There will be no dancing at auditions.
Would-be cast members may listen to the vocal tracks ahead of time by visiting the "Frozen, Jr." page on marshfieldtheatre.org.
Interested persons should come prepared to list all conflicts for the months of December through March, including church activities, school events and family vacations.
"Frozen, Jr." will be directed and choreographed by Carolyn Billingsley, assistant directed by Kim Barlow and music directed by Clay Barnard.
