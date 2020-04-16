With the closure of school districts for the rest of the academic year, the stay-at-home order has left many parents and guardians playing the teacher role.
As a homeschool parent, Kim Vestal of Strafford understands potential challenges for public school families thrust into education at home due to the coronavirus. She has been homeschooling for around 12 years and started the Pursuit homeschool cooperative in Marshfield last year.
While there are some similarities for public school families with stay-at-home education, Vestal stressed it’s not necessarily the same thing as homeschooling.
"For me, I generally spend all summer preparing lessons for homeschool, especially with the co-op I direct," said Vestal. "We have syllabi for every single class, and everything is prepped way ahead of time, so with the families who are public school and thrown into this experience, it’s totally different for them. Since we have our curriculum at home, that has helped us out as far as switching all of our classes to Zoom. We still meet with our children once a week to resume some of our subjects. The elementary children we don’t do as much with, but for the teenagers we do tutoring through Zoom and all the other stuff we need to do with them."
Krista Bitting, a homeschool parent, said it's different for her family in the fact that they aren't able to do their outings as much in the community.
Bitting and her husband have homeschooled since January 2019. She said every day they teach their daughter, Eva, about three and a half hours a day.
"We participate within the community quite a bit at the Webster County Library," said Bitting. "Eva has a gymnastics class that she goes to every week and participates in, so not having those things has altered our routine, but we homeschool every single day regardless."
With home school, it's all about flexibility and being able to designate how much time a day to spend on a lesson. Before the quarantine, Bitting usually took Eva on outdoor field trips on the weekends. She said it’s equally important to give children a chance to learn while outside.
"No matter if you’re a home school, public school or private school family, you still need to get out of the house," said Bitting. "I'm blessed by the fact we live out in the country, so we’re able to go outside with Eva’s lesson books and give her a chance to enjoy nature. Even though we're all cooped up because of the quarantine, I'd still recommend that to families."
Erin Davidson and her husband have two children who attend public school in Marshfield. With a son in junior high school and a daughter in high school, she said it's somewhat different for them and helps alleviate some of the pressure of stay-at-home education.
"This has been a blessing because my husband and I are both still essential workers, and with me working in health care, my hours are long right now," said Davidson. "If I had to be actively homeschooling, I do not know what we would do. I am thankful Marshfield has not made any assignments mandatory. That had taken a lot of the pressure off. My kids are now focusing on using this as an opportunity to boost their grades, since Marshfield is not counting any assignment against their grade. Our family is focusing less on school and taking this time to focus on spending time together and enjoying the outdoors."
For Roxy Parker, she doesn’t have to create any lesson plans for her three children, who attend Niangua R-V School District. However, it has been a challenge with the work schedule and helping her children with assignments, according to Parker.
"Our first week, we did everything on Google Classroom and IXL, and it was very frustrating, so we switched to packets that they printed out for us," said Parker. "I also have three boys. The one in kindergarten is easy. The second grader's homework isn't bad, but he struggles with reading and it takes longer to get through his homework, but it’s manageable. My fourth grader is a completely different story. He also struggles in school, and the hardest part is trying to figure out how to do it all over again. It's different from what I remember. Our one hour turns into two hours."
Added Parker, "We use a lot of Google and YouTube to get us through these lessons. I'm trying to help him understand without giving him answers. I don't feel like I'm helping him the way he should. I definitely thank his teachers for all that they do. It's a tough job!"
