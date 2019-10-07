The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Sept. 25 to welcome the Arzee Zebra Project to the chamber. Jed Fisher gave a presentation about how the project got its start and how one person really can change the world. Here, Fisher cuts the ribbon, and among those chamber members and supporters present are Ruby Carlisle and Cody Myers.
