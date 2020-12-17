"Most of the wood I use to make my bowls comes from storm damage or construction," said Dan McKinzie, a woodworker.
His creations, along with two other artists, Indi Davis and Meike Aton, were on display to the public during the Artist Open House event Saturday at The Heritage Post in Rogersville.
"It takes me about eight hours on a particular bowl," said McKinzie. "I'll usually break off green wood and rough turn it to the rough dimensions. Then, I'll let it dry and come back and return it to the final shape, then finish it. On the smaller ones, especially the bowls that have a lot of embellishments on them, it probably takes me about 15 to 20 hours."
McKinzie has been woodworking for about 20 years now. In 2001, he attended a Woodworking 101 class in Springfield, where he learned woodturning from members of a local guild.
"I got in contact with a guy who runs the Marc Adams School of Indiana," said McKinzie. "Before I retired, I'd take a vacation each year and spend a week up there. I completed the masters portion of woodworking and close to getting the fellowship in woodturning."
Indi Davis of Indi Designs creates handmade jewelry from real gemstones. Depending on the size of the beads she uses, it takes her about an hour to finish a necklace. She moved to the United States 30 years ago from France.
"When I got here, I didn't really have a job," said Davis. "I always loved jewelry, so I became enamored by the fact in the United States you have gemstones readily available. In Europe, you don't just go to a shop and get beads. It's very rare, so I decided to make jewelry and that was in Kentucky."
Two years ago, Davis was diagnosed with cancer and took chemotherapy for seven months, which didn't give her much to do, so she restarted making jewelry again.
"In the beginning of 2020, I decided to get my license and all of that," said Davis. "I decided to do festivals on the side. Then COVID hit and I was kind of stuck with all my stuff. I moved from St. Louis to Hollister. Down here, everything was still kind of open, so I've just been kicking it off."
Meike Aton is an abstractionist. She moved from Germany to the United States 40 years ago. She lives in Rogersville, but her studio, Meike Aton Art, is located in Springfield.
"As an artist you do it all your life and you try a variety of mediums," said Aton. "That applies to me also. I've been working in my current passion of painting abstracts and florals in acrylics and mixed media for about a decade."
She creates abstract art using eggshells, tinsel and other materials she finds.
"There's lots of stuff available," said Aton. "The textures on one of my pieces is made from tinsel paper. I just try to look for different things I can use for my projects."
Lauren Brooke, co-owner of The Hertiage Post, worked with Aton to organize the Artist Open House event.
"I was thinking about what I could do during the holidays," said Brooke. "I talked to Meike about having an Artist Open House and asked her if she would be interested in doing that."
Brooke met Aton last year through the Rogersville Friends of the Park. She said she provided the space for the event, while Aton took the lead in finding the other two artists, Davis and Mckenzie.
"We started planning this six weeks ago," said Brooke. "Meike was mainly working on contacting the artists, while I handled the promotional stuff."
This is the first year the Heritage Post has hosted the event, which Brooke said they hope to have more in the future.
"This is a way for us to connect with the community and encourage them to be mindful of the local businesses," said Brooke. "We plan on having another one and hope to do something quarterly or during the holidays. We’ll bring in more local artists, too."
