Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries is expanding its Marshfield plant with an $8 million investment in the Architectural Components Group Inc. (ACGI) wood ceiling and wall production. The company is building a 50,000 square foot production space and has plans to hire up some 130 more employees. Participating in the groundbreaking for the expansion are (from left) Stan Whitehurst, Webster County Clerk; Mike Cunningham, State Senator, District 33; David San Paolo, Armstrong ACGI plant manager; Natalie McNish, Marshfield mayor; and Mark Stombaugh, director of regional development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

 Mail photo by Karen Craigo

