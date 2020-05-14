Summer school preparations for several districts in Webster County are still ongoing.
Niangua R-V superintendent TJ Bransfield said, "We usually partner with Marshfield Schools for our elementary summer school. We bus students that are interested to Marshfield."
Marshfield has made tentative plans for a June and July summer school session in a blended format, with students dividing time between the school campus and online delivery.
Bransfield added Niangua also provides LAUNCH courses for students in grades six through 12. LAUNCH is Missouri's solution for course-access issues for school districts and families in need of flexible and personalized learning options.
According to Bransfield, the district will continue to provide a summer meal program to families until June 30.
At Fordland R-III, superintendent Chris Ford said the school district has plans for summer school 2020, including May 26 to June 26 online learning for 9-12 and July 6-24 seated K-8 summer school.
Laclede County R-I superintendent Mark Hedger said as of now, the district is still in the process of exploring dates for summer school.
"A lot of it depends on what we are allowed to do by the guidance from county health officials, but we are looking to still have it, even if it means having it later in the summer," said Hedger.
Hedger said the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education allows them to have it in July or even early August as a potential "jump start" to the year if needed.
"We are looking at all options, but prefer to have an in-person ‘seated’ summer school if possible, especially for elementary," said Hedger. "There is the potential for some virtual instruction at the secondary level, but nothing is finalized yet."
Summer school was originally planned to be held from May 26 to June 19 in the Laclede County R-I district. The district will not be able to have summer school on these original dates and is currently looking to postpone summer school until July, depending upon what guidance it receives from county health department officials. The district is looking at July 6-30 as potential dates, but the district will communicate these plans as soon as they are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.