There's still time to apply for holiday assistance through the Webster County Share Your Christmas program.
Low-income families or families with special needs can fill out an application and a gift request form for the program, which offers assistance by providing Christmas gifts for their children.
“Share Your Christmas has been going on for many years now,” said Betty Funk, the former coordinator of the program. “Several groups in Marshfield helped organize it in the past. I’ve been involved with it for about 20 to 25 years. It’s something that really helps families who are struggling during the holidays.”
To qualify, applicants must completely fill out the basic application and a gift request form. While they focus is on low-income families, Funk said it isn’t necessarily that factor alone to be considered for the program.
“It depends on the circumstances, too,” said Funk. “There was a time or two in which an emergency situation came along where we had to step in to help a family, so it’s not totally based on income.”
Annie Nehl, the new coordinator for the program, said applications must be postmarked no later than Nov. 13 to the Share Your Christmas address.
“The deadline is Nov. 13, but as long as it’s post marked by that date, then the application will still be considered,” said Nehl. “If we receive some applications after [that] date, then we will still consider them.”
In the gift request forms, applicants must include only requests for children in their household. Forms should have the age, sex, favorite color, clothing size/shoe size and a list of one or two items for each child.
“We ask families to be specific on the request form,” said Funk. “This helps us identify the gender, age and the wish list of the child when we put that information on the Christmas trees to gift sponsors.”
Once applications are received and approved, Funk said they will put the child’s wish list inside an envelope and place them on Christmas trees at the Webster County Courthouse and Orscheln Farm and Home store in Marshfield.
“People can take one off the tree and purchase the items indicated on the child’s wish list,” said Funk. “It could be clothes, a pair of socks, or a toy. We have newborns to 17-year-olds on those lists. I didn’t want to really put any age restrictions on this since I felt Santa’s not going to leave a child out. Now, if they’re college students, I’d say Santa won’t have them on the list anymore.”
Individuals and groups can purchase additional items on a child’s list, if they wish, according to Funk.
“If they can’t find an item a child asks for, then they can buy something similar to it,” said Funk. “We understand some folks just don’t have the means to get a certain gift or can’t locate it, but they can make a substitute for another gift that’s similar to what the child wanted.”
Gifts for the Share Your Christmas recipients can be marked on the application and dropped off under the tree at Orscheln’s.
“We ask that people do not leave their gifts for their sponsored child at the courthouse,” said Funk. “They can pick up an envelope off the Christmas tree there, but their gifts should be taken to Orscheln’s. That’s our drop off location.”
Applications are available for Webster County residents at various locations in Marshfield, including the the Webster County Victim Assistance Program; the Webster County Library; the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office, located at the Webster County Health Unit; the Division of Family Services, the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Webster County Neighborhood Center; and the Webster County Food Pantry and Thrift store.
“Families can come by and pick up the application form from us at the Webster County Food Pantry and Thrift Store,” said Nehl. “We will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and Nov. 13, so they can get an application there if they need to.”
Families must fill out both the Share Your Christmas application and the gift request form completely to be considered. The application must be signed (unsigned applications will be disqualified) and mailed, along with the gift request form to the address indicated:
Share Your Christmas
1350 Spur Drive, Suite 270-PMB 263
Marshfield, MO 65706
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.