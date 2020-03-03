And Now, Yoga

The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for And Now, Yoga on Feb. 15. And Now, Yoga is located at 110 W. Front St. in one of Rogersville's historic buildings. Yoga classes are available for all skill levels and offered at a variety of times. It is the vision of the owner, Jessica Spragg, pictured here holding the scissors, that this newly-renovated building will be a place of connection and restoration for all members of the community. Many family members, friends and local supporters showed up for the celebration

 Contributed photo

