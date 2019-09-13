LEBANON — ALDI will welcome shoppers back to its renovated Lebanon store when it reopens today. The store, at 668 S. Jefferson, is part of a $1.9 billion initiative to remodel and expand more than 1,300 ALDI stores nationwide by the end of 2020. Locally, ALDI is investing more than $8.5 million to update seven stores in Springfield and the surrounding metropolitan area.
To celebrate the Lebanon store reopening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
The updated Lebanon ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20% of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40% increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials. The Lebanon store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“The updated ALDI store layout has even more to offer shoppers. Stores are easier to navigate and have more space for the products people love the most,” said Mark Bersted, Olathe division vice president for ALDI. “We can’t wait to show our customers in Lebanon their newly remodeled store, and continue providing the affordable, high-quality foods we know they love at ALDI.”
ALDI stores are designed to save shoppers time and money. ALDI carries a streamlined selection of exclusive products and national brands, which removes guesswork from shopping and enables customers to find exactly what they need. ALDI is known for its unbeatable value and award-winning products. In fact, 1 in 5 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning*, and for the eighth year in a row Market Force Information® named ALDI Value Leader in its annual consumer survey.** To make grocery shopping even easier for its growing customer base, ALDI offers online grocery delivery service through Instacart in more than 10,000 ZIP codes. Visit aldi.us/en/grocery-delivery to learn more.
Known for offering market-leading wages and health insurance, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide. ALDI is adding 25,000 new jobs in stores, warehouses and offices across the country by the end of 2022. ALDI was named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits. As an employer of choice, ALDI is consistently looking to hire the best and brightest talent to join its team. To learn more about working at ALDI and search current job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
A leader in the grocery retailing industry since 1976, ALDI operates more than 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the simple, streamlined approach ALDI brings to retailing. ALDI sells frequently purchased grocery and household items, primarily under its exclusive brands, and these products meet or exceed national name brands on taste and quality. Among our ALDI-exclusive products, 1 in 5 is award-winning.* For the eighth year in a row, ALDI was recognized as the value leader among U.S. grocery stores by a Market Force Information® survey of U.S. consumers.** ALDI also backs up its products with a Twice as Nice Guarantee: replacing the product AND offering a full refund. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.
