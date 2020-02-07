Ahrens Insurance Company, located on the Marshfield square at 109 E. Jefferson St., recently celebrated its 50th year in business.
The current owner, Rob Ahrens, noted that his parents, Mike and Virginia Ahrens, signed the contract to take over the business on Dec. 1, 1969. In honor of the occasion, Ahrens Insurance Agency recently offered a customer appreciation event and hosted dozens of visitors, who congratulated the Ahrens family on their longevity.
Virginia credits Rob with keeping the business running. "It wouldn't be here today it if weren't for Rob," she said. "He came here 35 years ago to help his father."
But Rob Ahrens credits someone else for the business' success. "The key to our success is the loyalty of our customers," he said. "This is just the best of lovely, small-town America."
The company is community based, Ahrens said, and has been from the beginning.
"Dad immersed himself in our community the second he got here," Ahrens said. He and his father were in Rotary, Odd Fellows and many other organizations.
His father was responsible for drumming up money to get Christmas decorations on the square, and according to Ahrens, lots and lots of people contributed.
"The beauty of this town is if you went to the post office to get your mail, everyone who drove by, you'd know," he said. "It's one of the great things about growing up in Marshfield."
Ahrens is an independent insurance agency representing several different companies. It offers home, auto, personal and commercial lines of insurance.
