Worried about coronavirus and other illnesses? Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst, the county's top elections official, reminds voters that absentee voting is an option for voters with health concerns.
Whitehurst pointed out that Missouri has only one case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at the time of the writing of this article. "Eventually this virus is going to circle around the country," he said.
Whitehurst said that the disease is so disruptive that in some parts of the country, election judges are not showing up to do their job because of virus fears.
"If people have health concerns, voting by mail is an option," Whitehurst said. "Health concerns are a legal reason you can do so."
To vote as an absentee, county residents may contact Whitehurst’s office to make arrangements to receive ballots by mail and vote from home. The phone number to call is 859-VOTE. "We can walk them through the process," Whitehurst said.
Absentee voting is already open for the April 7 General Municipal Election, Whitehurst said. His office can send out ballots up to the Wednesday before the election, which is April 1. Registered voters can also cast a vote in the Webster County Courthouse until the day before the election, April 6.
"It's an option that's always been out there," Whitehurst said. "It's nothing new. We're just reminding everyone that it's there."
In Missouri, unlike in many other states, early voting must be for a particular approved cause. "Health concerns are one of the causes," he said.
