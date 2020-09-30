Normally one to put on the kit for Blue Jays soccer, Hudson Aikins got creative with his attire while away from the team during spirit week leading up to Friday's homecoming game.
The week prior, Aikins walked into his sixth hour and discovered that a classmate he sits with at lunch had come up positive for COVID-19.
That afternoon at soccer practice, Jays head coach Tom Searson told Aikins he’d have to leave and begin the 10-day quarantine.
"I started tearing up when I found out I had to be quarantined," said Aikins, who the Jays (3-6-1) were missing against Monett in their biggest defeat of the season on Sept. 21. "I was walking away like, 'Bye boys, won't see you for two weeks, I guess.' And who knew [at that point] what might happen after that."
In addition to dusting off some Xbox classics, while at home, Aikins still participated in Marshfield's spirit days throughout the week. He donned the iconic look of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for Tuesday's Rockstar Day, and went to the dark side on Thursday as Darth Maul for the Star Wars theme.
"I don't think I could have done half the costumes if I wasn't quarantined," Aikins said. "The Darth Maul costume took like three hours and was already flaking off after about an hour. By the end of the day, it probably would have hurt my votes [for homecoming king] instead of helping them.
"I was trying to think of iconic figures that I could go 100% on, because my motto was, I've gone all-out before, but now I have a job, so I can buy props."
When asked who went equally all-out, Aikins tabbed Joey Sheffer, who went as Yoda for Star Wars Day and was later named Homecoming King, alongside Homecoming Queen Madison James.
