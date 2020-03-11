To help prepare for the upcoming district competition, vocalists and instrumentalists performed in front of a small audience Monday night at the Marshfield High School library.
Coffee, Dessert and a Song was the first pre-district solo and ensemble performance event held at the high school, according to MHS choir director Juliana Beatie. It served as preparation for the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHAA) District Solo and Ensemble Competition held later this month.
"We are just under two weeks away from our competition," said Beatie. "This gives students preparation time, so they're not having a last minute to memorize pieces and things like that. It’s two weeks in advance, so they'll be ready and prepared."
Performing in front of a judge is terrifying, Beatie noted, so the event provided students a way to participate before their peers in a loving environment. Beatie said most of the students have competed in districts, but this is her first year to attend with them.
"This is my first year in Marshfield," said Beatie. "Before I taught here, I was at Purdy High School as their director of bands five through 12. I'm really looking forward to going to districts with the Marshfield students and helping them grow."
Regarding the event, Beatie said she felt the students learned from their experience, adding she asked Beth Burch to adjudicate that night, so they could get feedback about their performance. Burch was a former choir director for the Junior Jays choir and was also the music teacher at Shook Elementary School in Marshfield before she retired in 2012.
"It's nice to have Beth there to kind of back up what I've been telling the students," said Beatie. "Plus, it just gives them something to work on for their performances."
The MSHAA District Solo and Ensemble Competition is Saturday, March 21, at Lebanon High School.
