The Marshfield Senior Center began using its new building on Washington, west of the square in April of 2017.
Senior Center Administrator, Chris Parker says they’ve finally finished the walkway that completes the sidewalk project behind the building.
“One of the original plans we had when the board decided to buy the property was to make it accessible to the senior housing. We wanted to build some sort of walkway,” she said.
According to Parker, the senior center worked with the City of Marshfield to get the sidewalks, but the walkway was imperative for residents of senior housing to be able to access the senior center.
“Another thing we had always planned to build was a safe room – and we did,” she added.
“So we needed the last little bit of sidewalk for people to be able to access that quickly and easily.”
The existing sidewalk area encompasses a native habitat restoration project, which focuses on the attraction of pollinators such as bees, moths, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Native grasses and wildflowers are planted to create a more sustainable and diverse habitat for wildlife to thrive.
“We planted a bunch of wildflowers out there and we worked with the city to get the sidewalk… but we are just thrilled Gene Hyder helped us attach it to senior housing.”
A crew with Hyder Concrete put the finishing touches on the walkway on Friday, Nov. 6.
“It’s taken a while but we finally got a great volunteer to make it a reality – now we have the complete walkway to make the senior center accessible for the residents in senior housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.