Emmie Eilenstein, a fourth-grader at Shook Elementary in Marshfield, traveled to see Dr. Jan Pol in Weidman, Michigan, recently to celebrate her 10th birthday. She has been watching the television program "The Incredible Dr. Pol" from National Geographic for many years, and she begged for her birthday to go see him and his wife, Diane. According to her mother, Amanda Eilenstein, Emmie thoroughly enjoyed meeting them and the rest of the staff at Pol Veterinary Services. She said the best part was that Dr. Pol was the same in person as he is on TV! Emmie reports that she wants to be either a veterinarian or a butcher when she grows up.
