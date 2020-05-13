"This walk is in memory of all the children we don’t get to hold this Mother's Day."
These words, along with 117 names, were etched on the sidewalk of Locust Street, just north of Penny Pincher's Discount Grocery in Marshfield. On Sunday, Brianne Mansfield created a special sidewalk chalk memorial for Mother's Day as a way to encourage mothers and remember their children who have passed.
"Some days you feel like the world has forgotten your baby,” said Mansfield. "It's heartbreaking to think that you’re the only one who holds their memories. Mother's Day is particularly hard for mothers with children in heaven. I never want them to feel like they are the only ones who remember."
Mansfield is an assistant for the local chapter of M.E.N.D. (Mommies Enduring Neonatal Death). The Christian, nonprofit organization reaches out to families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. Mansfield has been attending support group meetings for two years and been an assistant for over a year. Her first child, Auralia Noel, was stillborn at 24 weeks on Nov. 16, 2010.
"I found out about MEND in the hospital when Lia was born in 2010," said Mansfield. "The director at the time delivered a card and information for me to take home. At the time, I was stubborn and figured I needed to deal with my grief on my own. I felt like I was the only person to ever have this happen, and part of me didn’t want to burden other people with the weight of what had happened to me."
In March 2018, Mansfield attended her first meeting, and at that time it had been seven years since she lost her daughter. She was welcomed with encouragement and support from other families there.
“I’ve been so very blessed to have a group of families that I can talk to and confide in that know and understand the pain of losing a child," said Mansfield.
During the stay-at-home order, Mansfield did other sidewalk chalk projects for her four children. She thought the memorial would be a nice and meaningful way to honor all of the children.
"Seeing your child's name written out like that really holds special meaning," said Mansfield. "Some people gave me symbols that represent their children, such as the clover I used for Lia. Some had dates or special colors. I tried to make it special for all of them."
The names of the children came from families all over the area, including Springfield, Republic, Clever, Marshfield and other counties. A few of the names were from other states, like Colorado, California and Montana. Mansfield said the project involved about six hours of work and many sticks of chalk.
