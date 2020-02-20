On Feb. 1, the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office officially took over law enforcement services for the City of Conway.
Things have been running well so far, according to Sheriff David Millsap.
“This was the best thing for the City of Conway and the surrounding area,” said Millsap. “We have more coverage there and it gives our deputy a chance to grow closer with the people there.”
A memorandum that was made Jan. 21 by the City of Conway and the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office dissolved the Conway Police Department. Many factors played a part in the decision, according to Millsap.
“The city had struggled to maintain an officer or with having part-time officers,” said Millsap. “The police department has been without a full-time chief since before the sheriff’s office took it over. With this, it will be beneficial for both the city and sheriff’s office. It takes away the costs for the city and gives more coverage to the area.”
As part of the agreement, a full-time deputy was designated as the Conway District deputy, and this deputy is responsible for covering the City of Conway, Phillipsburg and Morgan. According to Millsap, under the agreement, the City of Conway agreed to pay an additional $30,000 to cover part of the salary of the full-time deputy to work the Conway area. The county will pay the remainder of the salary and benefits of the deputy.
“Matthew Frederick will serve as the deputy,” said Millsap. “He started a couple years ago as a deputy for the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office. He is originally from Conway, so that just made him an even better candidate for the position.”
Millsap said he wanted to find the right fit for Conway, and Fredrick demonstrates that through his communication skills and ability to followup investigations.
“Matt is good about talking to people,” said Millsap. “He has the ability to work on his own and do investigations. He’s also really good at patroling. With this position, he isn’t assigned with schools, but he will check in with them, like Ezard Elementary School and Conway High School.”
Part of the deputy’s duties are to serve as liaison between the sheriff’s office and the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program, which was started in 2018 by community members. According to Ruthie Davis, co-captain of the Neighborhood Watch Program, the group will help monitor suspicious activity in the area and keep the deputy updated for followup.
“I think this will be beneficial, having someone on duty that is designated specifically to Conway, as it will enable to reduce speeding through town and to reduce any other crimes,” said Davis. “Having someone on duty provides security for all us to know that a deputy is nearby.”
In addition to the teamwork effort and the full-time deputy, the City of Conway agreed to provide some equipment to the sheriff’s office once it took over law enforcement services, including patrol vehicles and other equipment. The City of Conway building will also serve as a substation for the deputy to use.
“We’re looking forward to working together with the city of Conway and the community to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” said Millsap.
