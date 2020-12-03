There’s a new way to give this holiday season that also gives back to local business owners. On Dec. 1, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce will launch its Chamber Bucks program.
“We were asked if there was a way to give a generic gift card that could be used in town and support local businesses,” said Chamber Coordinator Kasey Mathews. “So we did some research and found a way to make this program work.”
Chamber Bucks is a check issued by the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce to be used just like a personal check.
“This is a way for people to buy gift certificates that can be used locally,” she said.
“So ultimately, it's a way to keep funds in Marshfield.”
The Chamber Bucks program is open to chamber partners and can be used at participating locations. The Chamber Bucks are fully funded in a separate Chamber bank account and can be deposited like any other check, directly into the business’s bank account.
“If somebody buys a Chamber Bucks gift certificate, the person that receives the gift will get a certificate along with a list of chamber partners,” she explained. “The chamber partners who are participating in the program are highlighted on the list, so they’ll know who can accept that certificate.”
When a customer redeems a Chamber Bucks check, the business fills out its name in the “payable to” line, endorses the back of the check and deposits it into a bank account.
“We tried to make it easy on the business owners so they didn’t have to wait to receive their money, we just wanted to make it as smooth and as easy as possible,” Mathews said.
If a purchase is less than the total amount, it is up to the individual organization to decide how to handle the remainder. According to the Chamber Bucks program, the business may not accept Chamber Bucks for less than the amount of purchase, give the remaining amount of Chamber Bucks back in cash or in the form of a gift card or store credit.
“These are great gifts for employees or teachers or hairdressers, anybody you want to give a gift to but simultaneously support local businesses.”
Participating businesses include; Tackett & Tackett Inc, Security Finance, Imagination Station, Never Ending Game Store, Young Insurance P&C, Stokes Agency, Marshfield Senior Center, Clay Street Boutique, Grass Roots Garden Center & Gifts, Ruth’s Flowers & Gifts, Sully Loves Sugar, The Laughing Dragon, The Shabby Sheep Boutique, Unique Antiques & Collectibles, Marshfield Christian School and The Marshfield Mail.
Those wishing to buy Chamber Bucks can go to the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce office to purchase them after Dec. 1.
