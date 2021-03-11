On Thursday night, parents engaged in "Classical Conversations," at the Little Clay House in Marshfield.
The event served as an introduction to families regarding the program, which is an international homeschool program. Natalie Bruce, director of Classical Conversations Marshfield, started one in fall 2020.
"My husband's job brought him to Houston and now we're back home in Marshfield," she said. "We call this home and we're here for good, so we wanted to find Classical Conversations because we did it in Houston and then we moved here halfway through the year. What's cool about it is you can move anywhere, but you will find a Classical Conversations group somewhere near you."
CC serves families in over 45 countries and Bruce said it's comprised of three different components.
"It's a Christian program that provides community and it's classical," she said. "Basically, we're teaching students from the standpoint of a Christian foundation, but it offers an amazing community of homeschoolers coming together. Classical basically means it builds on the
"What I love about this is CC has a goal from step one to the very end," she said. "You can start your child at Classical Conversations at the age of 4. You can go all the way to graduation and all of that is leading toward graduation. Everything builds on itself."
Bruce said her children are currently in the beginning program, Foundations, which goes from ages 4 to 11. Once a child is in the 9 to 11 age range, then they stay for the afternoon portion.
"Four to 11 year olds meet from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays," she said. "Then we break from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch and recess. If a child is 9 to 11, then they stay from 1 to 3 p.m."
In the challenge program, open to ages 12 and older, involves meeting 15 weeks for two semesters of tutoring in six classical seminars.
"There are different levels of challenge that go through all the way to graduation," said Bruce. "We're not yet offering challenge in Marshfield. We're currently offering Foundations and Essentials. After this next year, we'll be adding the challenge program when we grow our student numbers."
The program meets on Tuesdays at the Faith Southern Baptist Church, located on 1002 S Marshall Street, Marshfield.
