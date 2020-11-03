The Fordland Clinic will receive a new lobby, courtesy of a $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The clinic is one of 50 nationwide to receive a $1 million grant from HRSA’s Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts, or CADRE, according to the clinic's chief financial officer, Ray Seiberlich. Fordland was competing with about 1,000 clinics for the funding.
The grant is intended to increase the capacity of the Fordland Clinic to respond to and recover from future emergencies or disasters. It also helps to support continuity of access to high-quality primary care services for underserved and vulnerable populations, Seiberlich said.
Webster County was one of the area counties to be declared a disaster area in 2019 due to tornadoes and flooding, and this is what made the Fordland Clinic eligible for the HRSA funds.
With the funding, the clinic will expand its lobby by 2,500 square feet from its current 250 square feet.
The combined lobby and check-in area will be able to handle an increase of patients during an emergency or disaster, as well as serve as a shelter and heating/cooling station for area residents. Additionally, the larger lobby will allow patients and others to adhere to social distancing during a virus outbreak.
Seiberlich said that the check-in area is being redesigned to be more efficient in handling patients, and the seating area will be increased by 75%.
Two Behavioral Health offices will be added, and new men’s and women’s restrooms will be accessible from the lobby area.
The design includes a 250-square-foot room that can be converted for multiple uses in case of an emergency. This will be able to be used as a triage area, a patient overflow area, a behavioral counseling area and a serving area for food and drinks.
Seiberlich said that the design will also include energy-efficient two-door entryways on the east and west sides of the lobby to create a better flow for patients to use when entering and exhibiting the building.
Plans also include increased parking space on the east side of the building.
"By expanding Fordland Clinic's lobby, the facility will be able to handle any influx of patients or residents displaced or needing care by an emergency or disaster," Seiberlich stated. "It will alleviate any stress to the facility brought on by any event that causes a surge of patients or residents to the facility. Fordland Clinic will be prepared in the future to meet such a demand."
Bill Gdanitz, president of the clinic's board of directors for the past 10 years and a member of the board for 16, said that the grant is a testament to the facility’s importance. "It shows what the Fordland Clinic has done," he said.
Gdanitz added that the grant shows the value of the clinic’s collaboration with Burrell Behavior Health, a partnership that gave the clinic an edge in its application.
"I think the million-dollar grant is just going to make this complex outstanding," Gdanitz said.
This Fordland Clinic Lobby Expansion is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1,000,000 with 100 percent funded by HRSA/HHS and 0 percent funded by non-government source. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor and endorsement, by HRSA/HHS or the U.S. Government.
