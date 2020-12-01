For the first time in 30 years, a fall Turkey Shoot and Family Fun Day was held in Niangua Saturday, Nov. 21. The Divine Compassion Church of God held the Niangua Community Building off East Madison in Niangua.
“The idea to have a shoot in 2020 came from the youth group and the men's group,” said Pastor Isaac Tilden. “They were talking about ideas that could give back to the community and give people something to do. This was a great event for kids and young families and it’s so cool to bring back a fun community tradition.”
Dozens showed up for the event, with hopes of scoring a frozen Thanksgiving turkey.
The event kicked off with biscuits and gravy breakfast followed by the turkey shoot.
The turkey shoot contest consisted of ten guns men and women lined up behind a rope, aiming at a paper target.
“The closest one to the center of the target wins the prize turkey. It ended up being such a blast for our community and our church,” he said.
The contestants shot at the paper targets from 60-75 yards away with a shotgun. The church supplied the shells and firearms and charged a fee of $4 per round to shoot.
“It takes money to do ministry. So the winner of the turkey shoot got a turkey but the funds from the event are used for a multitude of things at the church.”
The shoot was followed by chili and crackers for lunch. The funds go to support weekly dinners at the church, blessing boxes and other various activities throughout the year.
“Everyone in the community is welcome for a free meal with us, you do not have to come to church, you’re more than welcome to still eat with us if you’re hungry,” he said. “We’ll never turn our back on anyone that’s hungry.”
The church hosts free meals before Wednesday night service and after each Sunday service.
“The main goal besides funds is to get families together and enjoy meals and fellowship along with these activities after such a tough year cooped up in the house,” Tilden said.
“When you see kids come here for dinners and get second and third helpings, you know you’re making a difference in the community.”
Tilden grew up in Niangua and loves to see the Turkey Shoot and Family Fun Day return to the town. He said people need events like this now more than ever and they were thrilled to bring back such a long-lost tradition.
“This town seems like it’s been dying, but we’re hoping we can do something to help bring it back to its full glory,” he explained.
“I know it doesn’t happen at the snap of a finger, so you’ve got to have people to support you and the solid groundwork to expand and really make an impact.”
