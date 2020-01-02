Black Oak
By Pam Cole and Norma Lampert
So nice to see the Christmas decorations up and to know we can relax and enjoy them more now that the rush is over. Sunday school opened with the responsive reading of our lesson “The First Servant Song” from Isaiah 42:1-25.
"Happy Birthday" was sung to Rex Vestal. The prayer list was read for the Rick Knapp family, Bob Scott, Sammy Massie, the Buel Jemes family, Dawn Shepherd, the Tammy Moore family, the Jr Spriggs family, the Edith Keeler family, the Lisa Hoskins family, Kathryn Roetto, Shirley Hargus and all the others on past request. Jeanette prayed for those needs. A thank-you card was read by from June Young, and announcements were given for no Wednesday service today and communion on the first Sunday in 2020. Rex prayed for the offering as Clint assisted.
Specials were by Jerry with Tina and Becky, Adalyn with Haylee, Jeremy with Martha and Herald Dill reading “The Senior Citizen Shuffle.” The sermon was "Choose Joy and Walk in the Spirit" (2 Corinthians 6:1-10, Galatians 5:16-26). Jeremy closed in prayer.
A special thanks to Mike and Dennis on helping with the PA. The evening service opened with Lola praying for the needs and the service. Specials were by Linda, Lola, Jerry, Shirley Sell, Billy, Jerry, Jeremy, Haylee, Adalyn, Allysen, Evelynn, Lesley, Martha and Brother Bill. Linda closed in prayer, and we all enjoyed our dinner together. Afterwards we took down the decorations and said our goodbyes and wishes for 2020. How blessed we are to have our church family that give of their time for the glory of God. May God bless you all in 2020.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
God’s gift of his son presents such a wonderful opportunity for the human race. Jesus came to buy people back from their sins (this is what redeem means). The price he paid is sufficient for any and all sins anyone has committed (Hebrews). The Apostle Paul had murdered Christians and caused them to blaspheme the holy name by which we are called (Acts), yet God washed his sins away in baptism (Acts 22:16). God wants to fix whatever is broken, whatever is hurt, whatever is evil in your life, just like he did in Paul’s life.
A drug-addicted prostitute who rented out her 2-year-old daughter to child molesters because she could make so much more money that way was asked if she had thought of going to church to get help. She said “Church? Why would I go there? That would just make me feel worse than I already do.”
Jesus ate with prostitutes and tax collectors, those rejected by society. His (and our) goal is to not make people feel bad, but to offer a solution if you are trying to fix your life. Jesus lived the way God feels: “(God) desires all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Timothy 2:4). Unfortunately, we humans usually don’t change course until we realize we will be destroyed if we stay on our current path.
Several friends describing how they overcame their past drug addictions told me they had a moment when they realized they were going to die if they continued using. Even worse than physical death is eternal separation from God and torment which is the second death.
If you are ready to die to your old life and live for what is right and good, Jesus waits with open arms to help you come to God and start all over, and we at Brentwood would love to help in your journey!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC invites you to come worship with us! “He will not allow your foot to be moved; He who keeps you will not slumber” — Psalm 121:3.
Jesus is utterly faithful. Whatever he says he will do, he does. You can count on his promises. His commitment to you is lasting. All that Jesus is, he will always be. His friendship never changes. Jesus will be with us for all eternity. He has built us a heavenly home and will live with us forever. Oh, what a friend we have in Jesus!
We hope everyone has a safe and Happy New Year!
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
There were 142 present for worship on Dec. 22, the morning of our annual Christmas Cantata. Pastor Inman opened the service with a welcome and with the announcements. Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes: Reagan Inman and Rhett Fuller. Ladona Roe and Sarah Inman lit the Advent wreath.
The Christmas Tea, which was hosted by the Helen Jackson Ladies Circle, Dec. 21, was a huge success. It was held at Blackberry Creek Retreat. Judy Domeny Bowen provided the program. Earlier that day, the church choir presented the Christmas Cantata at Webco and then at Marshfield Care Center.
Sunday morning, Pastor Inman led the song service with Jean Grisham on the piano. Ruthie Davis played the organ for thirty minutes before the service began. Earney Smith played the bass for song service with Tommy Smith and Tom Robinson on guitar. Brett Dudenhoeffer played the fiddle. Special music was provided at the end of the service by Phil Butterfield.
Our morning ushers were Butch, Tim Slavens, Larry Hampton, Kevin Hill and Don Brown. The offertory special music was by Earney, Tom Robinson and Pastor Inman. They sang the song "Ring the Bells."
We all enjoyed the beautiful Christmas Cantata, which was directed by Pat Allen. Regetta Long served as the accompanist. The choir members were: Bunny Counts, Raymond and Nikki Skaggs, Rhonda Rose, Sandy Walton, Lynette Blanks, Sarah Inman, Betty Jo Cantrell, Libby Morgan, Tom Robinson, Earney Smith, Ladona Roe, Evelyn Cunningham, Kinsey Dare, Kem Lewis, Barb Ramey, Dannielle Quinn, Reagan Inman, Lilyann Quinn, Adalee Letterman, Ruthie Davis and Pastor Inman. I enjoyed being the narrator. At the end of the cantata the choir presented roses to Pat and Regetta and thanked June Criger for assisting Regetta.
A baby dedication took place for JR Inman, son of Jay and Shay Inman. He is my 19th grandchild. I was honored to stand up with them along with my daughter, Jeanette Alcorn.
We prayed for Harvey Fuller, Sara Doiron, Clarence Larimore, Jerry Redfern, Ron Firestone and many other friends and family members.
After service we started a new tradition and hung a Christmas ornament on the church tree for each family or individual in our church. Regetta and Brett played Christmas music. Sandy Walton read a memory poem.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Dec.29 was the Feast of the Holy Family.
Family Reflection: Sirach 3:2-6, 12-14 — Sirach teaches how to live in fear of the Lord, that is, with love, hope, trust, and humility before God, within family life.
Psalm 128 — Blessed are those who fear the Lord and walk in his ways.
Colossians 3: 12-23 — We are called by God to be holy because he has set us all apart to be an example of Christ-like living in this world.
Matthew 2: 13-15, 19-23 — Two more angelic visions for Joseph continue to call him to obedience to God’s direction in the fathering of the Christ-child, Jesus. St. Paul says, “As the Lord has forgiven you, so must you also do.” The ability to forgive one another, even for the minor offenses that happen in daily life together, is the oil that makes family relationships run well, because without forgiveness, bitterness can grow and love can wither.
Make forgiveness a goal for the coming year. Model it yourself. Forgiveness is a grace that the Holy Family can give to us, if we just ask (“The Word Among Us”).
Wishing you a blessed 2020! Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
As we begin a new year, it gives each of us a chance to reflect and begin anew. Do not live your life looking back on your old sin. “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us” (Psalm 103:12). We all have the opportunity to depart and turn away from sin. “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).
This Tuesday, our New Year’s Eve Celebration at 6:30 p.m. Bring snacks to share and games.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Baptist Men, Women on Mission and Youth will meet
Saturday at 7 a.m. is the men’s prayer breakfast.
Regular services will be held on Sunday.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Does Jesus Care?” was sung to begin our morning services Sunday. Prayer was led by Destiny Young. Josephine Rost had the call to worship with a followup lesson from Christmas. Many on the prayer list included Edwina Ragsdale, Debbie Bechtel and her family, Angela Milligan’s family, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Ron Firestone, Larry and Mary Harman, Orb Underwood and Pat Smith. Clint Young led the adults in “David’s Prayer.”
Lola Belle Underwood announced a grief group meeting starting Jan. 14, 1-3 p.m. For more information, contact Lola Belle.
For the worship hour, Josh Becker sang “I’ll Fly Away.” Gary McFarland had the communion message taken from Mark 8:1-3. The message by the pastor was centered on Jesus being presented in the temple. The service ended with special prayer for many in the congregation and families who are sick and hurting.
The evening message opened with singing and testimonies. The message was centered on “The harvest is past, the summer is ended, and we are not saved,” taken from Jeremiah 8:20.
Thought for the week: “Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead,” taken from Philippians 3:13.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Leah Stacey
We opened our Sunday services with, “Days if Elijah.” The responsive reading was Psalm 148. The morning scripture was from Isaiah 63:7-9 and Matthew 2:13-23. The morning message was “Redeemed of the Lord.” Happy birthday to Carol Replogle. Kamron and Kyle Stacey took up the morning offering. Bible studies will not meet until Wednesday evening, Jan. 8. We will have a fellowship dinner next Sunday.
Please be in prayer for Carol Replogle, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Clella Estes, David Byrd, Margie Davis, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Celia McCluan, Russell and Patsy Marlin, Hue Parnell, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First United Methodist
By Betty Lou Tutor
On Sunday, Tyler Hooker and Choir presented several songs of how powerful the blood of Jesus Christ pertains to our lives. It’s almost the start of a New Year as our church presented the Last Supper Communion.
Pastor Doug started the service off by discussing how we should listen to the whispers of God. When you hear that voice in your ear you should respond by saying, “Yes, Lord, your servant is listening.” Doug spoke on the bread representing Christ body, and Pastor Winston spoke on the blood.
Special prayers were lifted up for not only our church but for our community. Different scriptures were recited in eating the bread of Christ’s body and drinking the drink for his precious blood. The seed of salvation was planted for all to come accepting Jesus as their savior. Please don’t delay, because the evil one is trying to steer you wrong. Stand up and fight your victory, and always remember you are worthy of Jesus’ love.
Go this year spreading the Gospel to others as Jesus has commanded us to do. Start your new year with Christ in the center of your lives and rejoice in his glory. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Sunday we had a guest minister, the Rev. Metzger, who preached a sermon that really gives us food for thought. It was titled “Who Killed Jesus?” He proposed two different answers — no one or everyone.
The devil wanted to destroy Jesus the day he was born, but God protected Jesus by directing Joseph to take Mary and Jesus to Egypt to fulfill the prophecy, “Out of Egypt I will call him.” Man was under bondage to sin.
Then Herod wanted to kill Jesus because he could never tolerate any threat to his sovereignty. We, too, do not want to be told what to do and want complete control over our lives.
Every day God pays the cost of our redemption through the sacrifice of his only begotten son. Our sins are finite whereas our redemption through Christ is infinite. Jesus allowed himself to be killed as punishment for our crimes. God’s law laid our sins directly on us, but God takes the perfection of Christ in payment for our sins every day.
Then Christ took his life back rising from death. Our sins are now dead.
The answer to the question, “Who killed Jesus?” is “everyone,” for the wages of sin is death. We all killed Jesus, but by his resurrection, he paid the price for our sins. Our bodies will die, but all who believe that Jesus Christ is their personal savior have eternal life.
No earthly gift that we could ever receive could ever be greater than this gift of redemption that God has given us. God is a wondrous God! How blessed we are!
May each one enter the New Year realizing this truth and praising God for all the blessings we each have received and continue to receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.