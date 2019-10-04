Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was another beautiful fall day! Sunday school began with the singing of “Precious Name,” led by Jeremy and accompanied by Pam Cole. The lesson was titled “A Pastor’s Heart,” taken from 1 Thessalonians 3:1-13. Prayers were by Jerry and Chris Curtis.
As the worship hour opened, “Since Jesus Came Into My Heart” was sung with Martha and Rick. Brother Bill welcomed everyone and read the prayer list for Barbara Hargus, Sondra Dill, the family of the 12-year-old girl at Lebanon, the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, Kevin Johnson, Randy Massey, Rodney with OATS, Larry Letterman, Tina Massie, Jim Randolph, Beverly Harman, Elsie Curtis, Bob Delcour and the others on the list. Fred Cole prayed for all the needs. Rex blessed the offering and Clint assisted.
Announcements: Wednesday is Bible study and youth at 7 p.m. A thank-you card was read from Wayne and Barbara Young for acts of kindness shown during their illnesses.
Specials were “The Lord’s Army,” sung and acted out by the youth; Martha sang “Uncle Jessie”; Lesley, “Help Is on the Way”; and Jeremy and Martha, “I Need No Mansion Here Below,” all beautifully done.
Brother Bill prayed before his message taken form Zechariah 2, 9 and 11 and Matthew 27 — a very impressive message. Herald Lee closed the services in prayer.
The evening service was all singing by Adalyn, Jerry, Linda Cox, Kourtney, Jeremy, Martha, Becky, Lesley, Brother Bill, Billy Hayes and Herald Lee. Prayers were by John H. and Vula Dudley. A wonderful dinner followed.
I will be semi-retiring but will write from time to time. Have a great week, and may God bless everyone!
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Friends and neighbors, we see that Jehovah had a plan to save people from their sins from the beginning. Speaking of Christ, 1 Peter 1:20 says, “He indeed was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in these last times for you.” The law of Moses was part of that plan. If we are not under that Old Law now, what is it for?
Learning — Romans 15:4 states, “For whatever things were written before were written for our learning, that we through the patience and comfort of the Scriptures might have hope.” The Old Testament shows God’s character and trustworthiness. This helps us have hope and trust in the things he promises and reveals in the New Testament.
To teach us the importance of obeying God’s will — Galatians 3:19 says, “What purpose then does the law serve? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made.” Understanding the law gave the Jews a foundation to understand Jesus’ teaching when he came to them.
To prepare our hearts for Christ — Galatians 3:23-24: “But before faith came, we were kept under guard by the law, kept for the faith which would afterward be revealed. Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith.”
Galatians 3:26-27: “For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.” The Old Testament teaches Christians who their Father is and better prepares us to follow the New Covenant that he offers today.
I hope this builds you up. Have a great week!
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
John 14:1-3 — “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
Years ago, I watched a movie about a woman who had lunch with Jesus. While they sat in this restaurant, she had the opportunity to talk openly and honestly with Jesus, and he answered many questions for her about why things are the way they are. It was a very interesting movie, so when I saw that the kids’ lessons this week was titled “Breakfast with Jesus,” I was more than intrigued about where the writer of this material was headed. John 14 says that Jesus is going to go and prepare a place for us. He’s going to go get my room ready. Heaven is going to be a wondrous place, and while I am in no hurry to get there, I know that if Jesus is the carpenter of my house, what an amazing house it will be.
After the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, he appears to the disciples many times. On the third time, he met them after a fishing trip, a very unsuccessful trip where they were met with the fact that while many of them were fishermen by trade, you can always have an off night. Well, they had caught nothing when a man on the shore told them to throw their net on the other side. Basically, when doing things your own way isn’t working, maybe you should change course and do the things that God has told you to do. Well, they caught lots of fish, so many that they had trouble getting them to shore. When they got to shore, Jesus already had breakfast cooked, and they got to spend an incredible morning with Jesus himself. I can only wonder about the questions they would have asked him, and I can’t wait until the day I get to ask some myself. I might ask, “What were you doing fishing when you should have been painting my room?” Or maybe not. What would you ask him?
Have a good week, everyone, and as always, God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 29 was the 26th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Amos 6:1, 4-7 — The prophet here denounces private luxury—that is, self-indulgent excess—which has no concern for “the collapse of Joseph.” Psalm 146 — Praise the Lord, my soul! 1 Timothy 2:11-16 — Timothy is set a part for the pursuit of virtue and for the propagation and defense of the faith.
Luke 16: 19-31 — In the well-known parable of Lazarus and the rich man, Jesus asserts that the wealthy who are indifferent to the poor in this life will be “in torment” in the hereafter, while the poor whom they ignored will be consoled. Remember, too, that God wants us to help those people who may not be lacking in material goods, but are still “poor.” As St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta said, “There are many people in the world dying for a piece of bread, but there are many more dying for a little love.” Your care and presence for these people are just as important.
Coming up: This Friday is the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry for the Marshfield School Foundation, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Holy Trinity Hall. Oct 17-19 is the PCCW Rummage Sale Holy at Trinity Hall, and Oct. 25 is the Knights of Columbus Fish Fry for TLC, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Hall.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
“Just a Little Talk With Jesus” was sung by the men of all ages Sunday. They did a wonderful job! The sermon was based on 1 Corinthians 13:6: “Love rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth.” Love does not find joy in unrighteousness. As Christians we need to be building each other up.
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. will be Women on Mission, Baptist Men and Youth. Stretching for Christ is Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. Saturday will be the men’s prayer breakfast at 7 p.m., with one of our youth leading the devotion. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
What a glorious day at Mission Home on Sunday! Services began after Gracie, Adilee, Jaylee, Christina, Ashton, Jasper and Remington gave the bell a good workout.
Announcements included our regular collection for the Backpack Program. Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. Many quarters were added to the blessings jar.
I led the song service accompanied by Janice at the piano and our joyful choir. Ushers for the offering were Scott Chastain and Jeff McIntosh. Gary led in prayer.
We were happy to have our associational director of missions, Mitch Fisher, and his lovely wife, Becky, and his sister with us for worship. We had many visitors and thank each one for helping make the day special.
It was a special day. Jeff McIntosh delivered the morning message, using Genesis 4:1-8 as the text. At the close of the service, Pastor Scott Chastain and Fisher presented Jeff with his license into the ministry. We will be praying for Jeff and his wife, Amber, as they begin this new journey God has called them to.
After morning worship, we had a delicious fellowship dinner. It was a great day.
Things have been very busy at church. Our revival ended last Wednesday. It was inspiring each night.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Bob McCormick on Oct. 5. I also want to wish our great grandson, Nathanel Throne, a very happy first birthday on Oct. 4.
Have a great week, and remember one another in prayer.
Pleasant Grove Baptist
By Pastor Gary Hinkle
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church of Rogersville celebrated its 130th anniversary Sept. 22. The new pastor and the congregation observed the Lord's Supper and prayed for many more years of ministry in the Pleasant Grove area of Webster County.
Pleasant Grove’s new service time is at 10:30 on Sunday mornings. We invite you to come join us.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services Sunday with “Today is the Day.” The responsive reading was Psalm 146. The morning scripture was Amos 6:3-17 and Luke 16:19-31, and Brother Wally’s message was “Rich Man, Poor Man.”
Bentley Replogle and Lilly Thurman took up the morning offering. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Kinslee Replogle.
Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share. Next Sunday will be a fellowship dinner after church.
Don and I were very happy that our grandson Shanon and his girlfriend, Allyssa Hayes, came to church with us. They were visiting from Colorado.
Please be in prayer for Liz Palmer, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Faith Gossett, Tate Crowley, Josh and Sue Kincannon, Jorden Stacey, Becky Gann, Pat Smikle, Jan Smikle, Edwina Ragsdale, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Layne Dunn, Gary Morse, Danny Jones, Larry Curran, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Debbie Genetti, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
“I will praise you, O Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonders.”
Hershel led the Sunday school lesson, “Faithful in Consequences,” from Numbers 14:10-20. God is merciful and forgives, but sin has consequences. Pastor Michael’s message was titled “James the Realist.” We come to church to strive to be perfect like Jesus.
Our Newborns in Need luncheon will be Saturday at Conway Methodist starting at 11 a.m. Take a salad or a dessert.
Chuck Picard came through his surgery well. We wish him well during his recovery. Hershel has his surgery Monday morning. We pray all goes well and recovery is smooth. The Charge Conference will be Sunday, Oct. 13, at Marshfield United Methodist Church.
Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
On Mission Sunday, we were pleased to welcome Rev. Dr. David Benson, Pastor of Shared Ministries for the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod to speak on “Witnesses — Near and Far,” based on Luke 24 and Acts 1:8.
Jesus says, “You are my witnesses.” He is the perfect example of a faithful witness because his life is a confession of the true faith that reveals God the Father’s compassionate heart.
Telling the Good News about Jesus is our mission and, working together, the mission of every single Christian alive.
We must have a strategy. At his ascension, Jesus told his disciples to be his witnesses in Jerusalem, in Judea, in Samaria and to the ends of the Earth. For us present-day disciples, “Jerusalem” is Marshfield and the immediate area. Our “Judea” would be Missouri and “Samaria” would be the United States. How are you doing with fulfilling your mission?
The last category, “to the ends of the Earth,” is other countries. We need to find a way to increase financial support.
The work of being witnesses, near and far, is an awesome challenge, but Acts 1:8 says, “You will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you.” God has given us the privilege and power of sharing in his mission to the lost people.
May the Holy Spirit help each of us respond and fulfill the mission of being witnesses, near and far, for Jesus’ sake.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Songs of joy and happiness filled our heart as Tyler Hooker and Choir led us in cheerfulness shinning for our heavenly Father Sunday morning.
Pastor Winston’s theme started out with facts about George Washington, a man who had many trials. George never gave up, as our history shows of what this man achieved.
Winston shared from James 1:2-8 about people who turned defeat into victory and trials into triumph. James tells us how we can do the same. We must first obey four commands: rejoice, recognize, remain and request. Our outlook determines the outcome.
All who desire to live godly in Christ Jesus will suffer persecution. We have to realize and accept that God is in control and rejoice in the Lord always. Our endurance cannot be attained by reading a book or listening to a sermon, our values determine our evaluations. God wants to produce patience, endurance and the ability to keep going when things get tough remaining in his presence.
Trials produce maturity and character. God wants us to request his help in our trials. If you have not accepted the greatest gift of Jesus as your savior, don’t delay. None of us has the promise that we will be alive tomorrow or even the next hour. The time of salvation is now. Winston urges us to continue praying, reading our Bibles, attending church and activities and reaching out to those who don’t know Jesus.
God bless.
Upper Room Bible Study
By Pastor Bob Holden
One thing my brother and I learned at an early age was never to say “no” to Dad. There would be severe consequences for doing so!
Jonah learned that lesson the hard way. In Jonah 1:2-3, the Lord tells Jonah, “Arise, go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it, for their wickedness has come up before me.” Jonah’s response should have been, “Yes, Lord.” Instead we find, “But Jonah arose to flee to Tarshish from the presence of the Lord.” Wrong response! This was not the first time someone had fled from the presence of the Lord. See Genesis.
Today, there are those still trying to flee from the presence of the Lord. Are there still consequences for saying “no” to our heavenly Father? Take a moment to read Jonah 1:17 and see what happened to Jonah. “Now the Lord had prepared a great fish to swallow Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights.”
In closing, there are always consequences for what we do. Some are good consequences, some are not. May all your consequences this week be good ones by saying yes to what God tells you to do.
Oh, by the way, listening is a two-way street between you and God. Don’t let others butt in to the conversation.
Blessings to all.
