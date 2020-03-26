Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
We’ve all heard of the account of Peter walking on the water in Matthew 14:22-33. The disciples had been fighting a contrary wind all night, probably rowing their boat. Between about 4 to 6 a.m., they see Jesus walking toward them on the water. It is in this situation that Peter says “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.” Jesus tells him to come and he gets out of the boat. Since Peter’s goal is to get to Jesus, I’m sure he is focused on him. The text tells us, however, that soon his focus is distracted by how bad the storm was. Verse 30 says “But when he saw that the wind was boisterous, he was afraid; and beginning to sink he cried out, saying, ‘Lord, save me!’”
Often, the storms of life tempt us to take our eyes off the one who is calling us to come closer to him. When we take our eyes off the goal of coming closer to Jesus (being more like his perfect example, trusting him more, studying to better know his perfect truth, etc.), this is when we fall even to the point of drowning in the worries of this life. We need to look back up at Jesus, as he is there offering his hand to lift us up. His words are always available in the Gospels as well as in the rest of the Bible, given through the holy Apostles and Prophets of old. If you need more of God in your life, or if you need to know what God says for your life, just give us a call. As we deal with life being different for the time being, keep your eyes focused him. If we draw near to God, he will draw near to us (James 4:8).
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
It was another interesting week as we gathered for worship online through our Facebook prayer chain, with everyone making videos and submitting them.
Pastor Nicholas Inman gave a welcome and again explained our worship format. Butch Alcorn gave the announcements and reminded us all that we will not have any activities at the church until further notice. Regetta Long played the prelude on her piano, and Earney Smith opened the service in prayer.
Words of encouragement were recorded by many in the church, including Kem Lewis, Darlene Smith, Matt and Jennifer Wasser, Neva Schroder, Nikki Skaggs, Rose Robertello, Haily (Taylor) Huntoon, Bob Letterman, Ruthie Davis and Michelle Slavens.
Pat Allen led our song service with “Blessed Assurance,” “Standing on the Promises” and “Heavenly Sunlight.” Special music was provided by David Hartwell, Rhonda Rose, Tommy Smith, Nikki Skaggs, Libby Morgan and Ella Lewis.
Deena Johnston read how you could send in your weekly offering. The church address is PO Box 133, Elkland MO 65644. Also, you can now give online at tithe.ly. Justin Robertello played an offertory piece on his piano.
Pastor Inman brought the message from 1 Samuel 17 about coming up against the giants in our life: anxiety, depression, fear, worry, etc. We all certainly needed to hear that through this national pandemic.
Sunny Fuller led us in our congregational prayer. We remembered those who are being affected by the coronavirus, the Harry Price family, Nina Shelby, Clarence Larimore, Kathy Murgel, Ron Firestone, Chandra (Missy Crank’s friend), Diane Witte, Ella Lewis, Darlene Smith’s granddaughter, those from our congregation who are in the nursing home, Sara Dorion, Scott Smith, George Williams, those driving truck for a living, Patti Stacey's Mom, Maggie Peterson Mancuso, Missy Crank, our country and its leaders and those whose jobs are being affected by the virus. Kevin King led the closing prayer, and Ella Lewis played the postlude.
As of this writing, our thrift store and food pantry remain open each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Despite not being able to meet in person, the members of Mission Chapel still gathered over the phone for church Sunday morning.
It was a moving service, and pastor did a great job making sure everyone was included. Scripture was read from 1 Timothy 6. Verses 6-8 really spoke to me with everything that the world is enduring right now: “For godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment, let us be therewith content.”
Every day is the time to look to God and allow him to lead us. Now especially is a time for a great revival!
I will close with Isaiah 25:1: “O Lord, thou art my God; I will exalt thee, I will praise thy name; for thou hast done wonderful things; thy counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.”
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
There are many firsts happening now. Pastor Scott Chastain preached his first Sunday morning message live on Facebook. God provides a way. We are unsure how long services will be held this way. You can check the Mission Home Facebook page for updates.
Instead of dwelling on the bad news you are hearing about every day, this week’s column is going to focus on good news. If I leave someone out, I am sorry. Please let me know and I will do my best to get your good news in next week.
Vicki and Bob Fryman have a new great-grandson, Anthony. Congratulations! Judy Young is on the mend and feeling better. John Anderson is back to his regular activities after a tree limb fell on him.
Bob and Jackie McCormick are felling well but staying in, and their daughters are running errands for them. Lisa Cantrell got good news at her followup doctor’s appointment last week.
Denny and Jan Jones’s grandkids were here for a visit last weekend.
We saw the sun a couple of times this week. Flowers are budding and some are blooming. Spring is here.
If you want to hear bad news, turn on the television. If you want good news, open and read the Bible. Jesus is the Good News. He is the same yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Have a good week and remember, “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“Send the Light” was sung to begin services Sunday morning. Prayer was by Christy Davenport. Those mentioned on the prayer list included Orb Underwood, Fred Replogle, Kay Graves, Debbie Rost, Jaylen Haney, Sam Miller, Shirley Gayer, Carla Newton and friend Demi in California, Ron Firestone, Mary Harman, Diane Robertson’s son, John Lawless, those involved in the Coronavirus. and many others. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship, “When We Know Who Wins.”
For worship service, Robert Carroll sang “I Know Who Holds Tomorrow.” Pastor Davenport’s message was titled “Do you live by faith?” He put emphasis on why trusting in God is so hard. The evening text was “God help us.” The pastor emphasized that just like Sodom was destroyed because of the lack of godly men so will our country for the lack of men who will not be godly.
Thought for the week: “Be a hope-bringer: Hope is knowing in the midst of a dark and dreary day that the sun will shine again.” God bless you this week.
Osage Baptist Church
By Brother Jim Jones
The staff at Osage Baptist Church met on Wednesday to discuss the recent declaration of emergency issued by the county commissioners. After prayerful consideration, it was decided to suspend all regular services through the recommended time frame of April 6 out of concern for the health of everyone who attends or visits our church.
The spiritual needs of all concerned will continue to be met by the church staff through home visitations, prayer and other means. Weekly sermons will be made available through Facebook, as well as on DVDs offered by the church.
A letter from the church is being drafted and will be sent out to inform all members and regular attendees of how we will continue to minister the gospel to those in our community.
We look forward to seeing how God’s grace will be extended during this difficult time.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not on thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths” — Proverbs 3:5 and 6 (KJV).
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
If you have an aching spirit and feel the pain of life overwhelming you, what do you do?
The prophet Hosea encouraged in Sunday’s lesson, “Come, let us return to the Lord. He has torn us, but he will heal us. He is wounding us, but he … will restore us to life …. He comes like the rain that waters the earth” (5:15ff).
When the farmer plants his crop, he counts on the rain to fall and the sun to shine. Then, the seed he sows will flourish.
Likewise, in our suffering and pain, Christians count on God with confidence. He is there. He will revive and restore us. He will come to us like the sun and rain to refresh the dry soil of our hearts and help them produce fruit. See in this a gracious call to repentance and a stronger faith in the savior. Our world needs him now as much as ever.
God, grant us the wisdom needed to take notice and turn in faith to Christ Jesus. Thank God we have somewhere to go in these days when we are inflicted with the pain of our humanity and are in need of his divine blessing. We have a savior.
As long as we are able, holding to the mandates of our local, state and national leaders, we will broadcast a live worship service for your comfort and encouragement, Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m., on our Facebook page. We invite you to join us.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
This is a time of social distancing and no church, with much-needed prayers for our country.
Our updated prayer list is as follows: Becky Gann’s mom, Rose Osmon, Fred Replogle, Gary Morse, Tom Byrd, Pat Smikle, Mary Willis, George Pendergrass, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Clella Estep, Jan Smikle, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Peck, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Curtis and Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Our church cancelations because of the coronavirus have saddened us. Pastor Winston sent out a letter to our members Sunday explaining that canceling is beneficial to everyone.
Winston’s note follows:
Hello to our Church Family,
The Bible is clear that Christians are responsible to obey civil governments as a general rule. We are to put God first in all our decisions because there’s no authority except from God and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.
We didn’t have services today as we were respectfully asked at the beginning of the week from our president and the CDC.
The verse 2 Chronicles 7:14 tells us that God is calling his people to pray and humble themselves, seeking God’s face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear forgiving their sins. I’m feeling a calling of reading the book of Revelations. The time of salvation is now; if you don’t know Jesus Christ, don’t delay. Time is of the essence.
Winston tells us to pray without ceasing, read our Bibles daily. God’s overpowering love will overcome this evilness by our faith and belief in him. We respect our president and his leaders for their support. Prayers are all around the world for anyone who has to work in these critical times. God bless.
Restoration Community Church
By Kevin Wright
Out of respect for the state issued guidelines, we are shortening our services to just our preaching and we are meeting in the fellowship hall.
Bible studies are still continuing as normal.
Under the new covenant, as foretold by the prophets, “I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people” (Jer. 31:33); we see that God’s solution was to create in us a brand new spiritual creature. Stop in and join us for donuts and learn exactly what that means and how it makes such a big difference in our lives. We’ll be digging into this a little deeper each week.
Bible study is Sundays at 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Sunday service is at 10:15 a.m. Can’t make it in? Just search for Restoration Community Church of Marshfield on Facebook and stream live with us or view our archives.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose” — Romans 8:28 NIV.
Slowly read that verse again, and follow it with this prayer: “Dear Heavenly Father, help me to understand your word today. I pray for your blessing and comfort as I read. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Let’s look at the first three words, “And we know.” It is imperative to know God’s word, to read it often and to comprehend what we read. If it becomes difficult, pray the prayer above again.
The next four words are “that in all things.” Please understand that all means all, and in all things — not just some things or a few things, but in all things! That includes COVID-19!
The next two words are “God works.” What is your understanding of God? Do you really know who God is and that he works day and night? He never sleeps. When you call on him, you won't be put on hold. God is omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent (all present, all knowing, and all powerful).
The next words are “for the good.” God works for your good. His desire is to bless you in all earthly and heavenly blessings because he loves you. The last two points are very important because they are dependent on each individual person. It is a requirement “of those who love him.” A close, personal, intimate love relationship is required here.
Finally come these words, “who have been called according to his purpose.” Perhaps as you read these words, God is calling you to enter into his love and his rest. If so, pick up the phone, answer the call. Blessings.
