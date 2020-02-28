Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Services opened with singing “Are You Washed in ihe Blood?” The adult lesson was “A Closing Prayer,” taken from Lamentations 5:1-22, and prayer was by Becky L.
As the worship hour began, Shirley Hargus played several beautiful songs. Richard greeted, and we were pleased to have several visitors. Everyone was welcomed, and the prayer list was updated with the Jerry Murphy family, Darrell Murphy, Wayne Clifton, Bob Scott, Dennis Cox, Joyce Gibson, Bob Delcour, Christine Woodbine, Wayne Young, Kourtney Everett, the Myrtle Terry family, John LeCompte, Sandra Dill, Glenda Cantrell, Bobby Atkison and the others on the list; Jeanette Johnston lifted these up in prayer. Rex blessed the offering, and Clint assisted.
A thank-you card was read from the Johnston family for everything the church family did through his recovery. Topics from Wednesday’s business meeting were discussed, including the backpack program support for Niangua School and the revival set for Palm Sunday, April 5-8.
Specials were by Wade with Jeremy, Haylee with Lesley, Brother Bill, Becky and Jeremy, with a reading by Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed and had a powerful message from Mark 4 and Galatians 6, “Do We Tell Others About Christ?” His message was that we all should every day.
The song of invitation was “Prepare to Meet Thy God,” and John H. closed in prayer.
The evening service was all singing with Tina praying. Specials were by Adalyn, Hayee, Brother Bill, Billy H., Jeremy, Jerry, Shirley H., Lesley and Shirley S. Shirley Sell asked the blessing on the food, and we enjoyed a time of good fellowship and wonderful food. “Seek ye the Lord while he may be found …” — Isaiah 55:6.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Why does God say no to us sometimes? Why does he not give us good things that we ask for? Why does he allow even his saints to endure hardships, difficulties, financial trouble, sickness, strained relationships, bad workplace environments and disappointed expectations or desires?
Why? To teach us that we can’t face life alone, but that we need God’s answers to our problems. To teach us to be content with what God has given us while remaining focused on living for him. To help us grow to be less focused on ourselves and more focused on serving God first and then those around us as appropriate. To help us grow stronger through facing and dealing with each adversity we are confronted with.
This life is not about what we want or what would make us happy. Our desires lead eventually to temptation (James 1:14). This is why it is not good for us to get everything we want. We need to learn to be content without our own wills being fulfilled. This helps us learn to submit to God’s will. As 1 Timothy 6:6 says, “Contentment with godliness is great gain.” Instead, we are to seek first the kingdom of God and do what is right (Matthew 6:33). This will help us become like the Apostle Paul, who said, “Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need” (Philippians 4:12). Christ himself, our example, even though he is the Son of God, “learned obedience by the things which He suffered” (Hebrews 5:8).
Job is an example of patience because he remained faithful to God through great suffering. God rewarded him greatly for his faithfulness, and he has an even greater reward in heaven for those today who remain faithful to the end! (Matthew 24:13).
If you have been less faithful to God than you know you should be, come to Brentwood for encouragement and study! We would love to help you become close to God, whether for the first time or to renew your walk with him! God bless!
Crossing Over
By Carol Dudley
Matthew 7:12 — “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.”
This last Sunday, the kids and I got to talking about things that we could do to make a big difference in the world. The big thing we could all agree on was treating others nicely. I think we are all guilty at times of being busy, and in our rush to do things, we find ourselves being a little short with someone. I’ve done it, and I thank God that he has shown me the error of my ways.
I remember someone telling me one time that it takes more muscles to frown than to smile; the same can be said for being short with someone; it doesn’t seem to take any more time to be kind. When I err in doing this, I spend way more time feeling bad for my actions than if I had just remembered to be kind in the first place. But what is wrong with me that I have to remember to be kind?
Even when Jesus was pointing out that someone was doing something wrong (the woman at the well comes to mind), he didn’t keep harping on her faults, but he was kind enough to point her in the right direction, his direction. People mess up; we are not perfect, but being nice is such an easy way to make a difference in someone’s day. It doesn’t have to be extreme because sometimes just a smile makes a huge difference.
There are people who feel invisible, and just a quick smile lets them know that they are being seen and hopefully heard. You never know what anyone else is going through in their daily lives; it could be health issues, money issues, relationship issues or many other things, so remember to be kind.
What would Jesus do? Jesus would be kind, and then he would share himself with them. Let’s all be kind to someone today, and while we are at it, let’s share a little Jesus, too.
Have a blessed day, and as always, God bless.
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! “I lay down My life. … No one takes it from me”—John 10:17-18.
Jesus chose to die for us out of his infinite, unconditional love for us. His life was not taken from him — he purposefully and willfully laid it down in order that you and I might have eternal fellowship with God. Nobody else can love you as much as Jesus loved you in dying for you. A person may die on your behalf to save your life, but nobody else can ever die to save your eternal soul. No sacrifice that any other person makes can ever equal what Jesus has done on your behalf.
Please join us this Wednesday night for fajitas and tacos at 5:30 p.m. and Bible study to follow at 6:30 p.m. Don’t forget, revival with Kevin Brouillette will be March 15-18.
God bless.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Feb. 23 is the seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Leviticus 19:1-2, 17-18 — The holy God is pure, clean and strong. So are his holy people to be.
Psalm 103 — The Lord is kind and merciful.
1 Corinthians 3:16-23 — Paul imagined the people of God to be the field of God, the building of God and the temple of God to promote the sense of unity to the fractured Corinthian community.
Matthew 5:38-48 — In Jesus’ time there were many interpretations of the Law of Moses and its application. He speaks more strongly of our call to be more faithful to God throughout our lives.
Matthew 5:48 states, “Be perfect, just as your heavenly Father is perfect.” The point is, “perfection” isn’t out of our reach. It is about loving God in a way that causes us to change our lives and do whatever he asks of us. It’s about loving our neighbors — and even our enemies — with the love that God has for us. God is merciful; he knows that you’re a sinner. But he also knows that you can become “perfect” with his love and grace (“The Word Among Us,” Feb. 23, 2020, page 44).
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
A nice crowd gathered this Sunday to worship Jesus and to fellowship together. Two men sang a lovely special.
The sermon was given out of Matthew 5, advising us to not be followers of the worldly ways. When we pass from this life we shall all be judged of our good works and wrongdoings. We are all sinners but should try our best to live a Christlike life. Each day we arise is a day to begin anew.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” — Matthew 5:16.
This week on Wednesday (today) at 7 p.m., adult Bible study and all Missions groups will meet. Sunday services are normal times.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
This Saturday evening at 6 p.m., we will have a singing and supper at the church. If you like to sing, eat, visit or all of the above, you are invited to come and have a great evening of fellowship with us.
Sunday morning worship at Mission Home began after Gatlen, Gunner, Annie, Gracie and Izzy rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Beverly Rogers.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. To start song service, Gracie Bryd sang a special. She sang, “The More We Get Together.”
Denny Jones led the song service, accompanied by Brenda at the piano and our cheerful choir. Ushers for the offering were Bob Fryman and Alan Garton.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using II Samuel 7:18-22 as the text.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Donna Floyd on March 1.
Get-well wishes go out to Judy Young and Janice Ferguson. We hope they are feeling much better by the time this comes out.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Myrtle Terry. We have known her for many years. She was a sweet lady and will be greatly missed.
I just love TV commercials. (Not really!) Each one claims to be the best, most reliable, most trusted.
There is only one who is the best, and is always reliable. Have you put your trust in God?
Have a good week and pray for one another.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“The Old Rugged Cross” was sung to begin Sunday’s services. Those mentioned on the prayer list included the families of Edwina Ragsdale and Larry Harman, Orb Underwood, Ron Firestone, Margie Davis and Diane Robertson’s brother, Kelly Rogers. Josephine Rost had the call to worship, “The Safest Place,” taken from Psalms. A card of thanks was read from Debbie Bechtel.
For worship service, special music was by Josh Becker, “I’ll Fly Away,” and the ladies sang “It Won’t Be Very Long.” Josephine Rost had a reading, “My Purpose,” and gave her memorial about Edwina Ragsdale. Gary McFarland had the communion message from Mark 8:1-4, “The Bread of Life.” Pastor Davenport’s message was titled “The Tower of Babel.” The message centered on not storing up treasures here on Earth, but storing them in heaven.
The evening message was taken from Matthew 5. The service was a tribute to several in the congregation who have passed on recently. Many songs were sung in their memory.
Thought for the week: “Prayer is the key to heaven, but faith unlocks the door.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
“Why am I here?” Did Moses think that as he silently sat before the Lord on Mount Sinai? (Exodus 24:15-18). For six days Moses sat before the cloud until God finally spoke. On the seventh day the Lord revealed what lay ahead for him.
We may not have been at Sinai to hear God talk to us directly, like Moses did, but we can hear God speak, saying even more than he did to Moses. We hear God speak in the Bible. Of it Peter writes, “We have the completely reliable word. You do well to pay attention to it … since we know that … no scripture comes about from someone’s own interpretation … nor by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit” (2 Peter 1:19f).
We’ve got the Bible wherein God speaks, every word of it. He has not left us in silence. And his main purpose is to show us Christ Jesus, the Savior.
If you want to know what God looks like, look at Jesus. If you want to know how God feels towards you, look at Jesus. If you want to know God’s love, compassion and grace, look at Jesus. Although you can’t see him face to face any more than Moses could, with the eyes of faith, you can trace his features on the pages of his word. That’s why we are here — to see the savior. That’s what our Lenten services, every Wednesday at 7 p.m., are all about.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened Sunday’s services with “I Saw the Light.” The responsive reading was Psalm 99. The morning scripture was from Exodus 24:12-18 and Matthew 17:1-9. Brother Wally’s message was “Praise God on High.”
Bentley Replogle and Addison Lockhart took up the morning offering. Happy birthday to Addison Lockhart. Bible study groups will not meet tonight (Wednesday evening). Instead, we will meet for dinner, Ash Wednesday anointing and the movie “Overcomer” at Seymour United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Let Wally know if you plan to go so they can prepare enough food.
Please be in prayer for Fred Replogle, Landry Replogle, Celia McCluan, Mary Chessor, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Tom Byrd, Pat Smikle, Clella Estep, Jan Smikle, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Peck, Keith Marlin, Brian Grabher, Mary Willis, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Faith Gossett, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tudor
As a church family we appreciate Tyler Hooker for presenting Christian hymns, along with the choir blessing us with their talents Sunday morning.
Pastor Winston spoke about God protecting what he has created. The word of God teaches that God puts a hedge of protection around individuals and nations that honor him.
Winston continued with the story of Job. God gave Satan permission to touch all that Job has with the instruction that Satan should not touch Job himself. Job went through discouraging trials; however, he never gave up on God. Isaiah says that no nation can survive once God’s protective hedge is removed. The hedge is lowered for discipline to mold and improving character, enforcing Godly behavior. There will be misery, suffering and heartache as a result of sin. We are encouraged in establishing faith by staying rooted in Jesus. Prepare your minds for action, and exercise self-control.
Deuteronomy is divided into two sections, blessings on obedience and curses on disobedience on a nation. Don’t grow weary or lose heart in doing good. Righteousness is its own reward. Accept Jesus Christ as your Savior and live in rejoicing glory, no matter what your trials may be. John 14:6 talks about the borders of salvation. Are you a citizen of heaven with certainty? If in doubt, seek Jesus. Know him and make him known.
St. Mark’s UMC Niangua
By Tammy Wills
Nothing feels better than knowing God loves you, that he is always there for you and that he will always take care of you. Pastor Michael’s scripture reading Sunday was from Hebrews 4:12.
The word of God is alive and active. For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to dividing soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.
Ruthie Davis came and talked about Zuzu’s House and the purchase of their new location. Ash Wednesday services will be at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Niangua today at 7 p.m.
Remember those on our prayer list, the lost and the lonely. God bless.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
On Sunday we welcomed a guest minister, the Rev. Paul Peckman, a retired Lutheran minister who lives in Nixa.
The sermon was “It’s Good to Be Here,” based on Matthew 17:4. Peter was discombobulated by the transfiguration of Christ. He just did not understand. It was such a wonderment to see Jesus all aglow and to see the prophets of old that he blurted out that it was good to be there.
We have much in common with Peter and the other disciples. It is an honor and a privilege to be in the Lord’s house. Every time we are there, Jesus calls us apart to be with him. Often we hear it said that we don’t have to attend church to be a Christian. In one way that is true; however, a Christian wants to be in God’s house for worship and praise. God is worthy of our worship. Ten thousand angels surround God’s throne singing that he is worthy of our worship. God does not force us to attend church. There is a place where you never have to worship, hear a sermon or give an offering. It is called “hell”!
When simple, finite humans come into the presence of our infinite God, they are afraid. Jesus comes to us and tells us our sins are forgiven because he came, suffered and died for us.
God also comes to us in the Lord’s Supper to let us know we need not be afraid for we are forgiven. We then go forward into a troubled, often apathetic world to serve God as we serve others.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
John 8:31-32: “Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed him, ‘If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.’”
Jesus is speaking to believers here, not unbelievers! He presents to those Jews a condition of their belief in him: “If you abide in my word, (then) you are my disciples indeed.” His use of the word “abide” means more than just reading. The word abide means to remain stable or fixed, to continue in a place or sojourn. Personally, I like that synonym, sojourn, to describe the study of God’s word!
Let's apply what Jesus is assaying to each of us personally. If we remain stable and fixed in God’s word, (then) we are his disciples indeed. Wow! Did you hear that? If we sojourn in God’s word, we are indeed his disciples! Furthermore, that word indeed is an assurance word — you know, like that familiar hymn, “Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine, Oh what a foretaste of glory divine”?
What follows is Jesus’ words about the truth, the real truth: “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” In our world today, truth seems to be a rarity! Deception and lies abound everywhere. Satan, the father of lies, has spread his vile evil in and on every facet of the human experience. Here in John 8:31-32, Jesus is assuring his followers that if they abide in his word, they will not only be one of his disciples, but they will know the truth — not humanity’s truth and certainly not Satan’s truth!
In conclusion, if you really want to know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, commit to sojourn daily in God’s word. That decision will change your life forever. Blessed assurance to you all.
