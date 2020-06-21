Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Sunday was Flag Day. It is always great to pray for God and country, and a special tribute was paid to our flags as well.
Jeremy opened the service by welcoming everyone and singing “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” accompanied by Martha. Pledges were made to the Christian flag, the U.S. flag and the Bible.
The lesson this week was “In Light of Who Jesus Is …,” taken from Hebrews 2:1-18, and this can be studied at home.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone, and thank-you cards were read from the Bob Delcour family and the Lola Day family, with Joyce and her daughter present and Lola present, too, having been released from Webco. The prayer list was read for the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, those who have lost loved ones, Jessica Petty, Lola Day, Janet Lowe’s foster granddaughter Callie, Rick and Kathy Palmer, Robbie Higbee’s granddaughter’s family, the Richard Carter family and all the many others on the prayer list; Herald Lee Dill lifted these up in prayer.
Songs sung were “He Set Me Free,” “Jesus Hold My Hand” and “America, The Beautiful.” Specials were “Amazing Grace” by Wade and Jeremy, “Look What I’ve Traded for a Mansion” by Shirley Sell, “God on the Mountain” by Jeremy, “Have Thine Own Way, Lord” by Derrick and a reading, “Five More Minutes,” by Herald Lee. Brother Bill prayed and had a outstanding message from John 12, Matthew 5 and other books about banners and standard (flags) being lifted up and Christ being lifted up. As Christians we are the light of the world.
The song of invitation was “Near the Cross,” and Bobby Atkison closed with an awesome prayer. Next Sunday is Father’s Day, so bring them and come. Have a great week, and God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
“Race.” Acts 17:26 — “And he has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the Earth.” “One blood” means that everyone is related!
Contrary to the idea that some races are inferior and have evolved more slowly than others as evolution teaches, the Bible teaches that all humans alive today came through Noah and his wife since the flood destroyed everyone else (Genesis 7:23-24). We are all of the race of Adam! By the way, less than 1% of the human genetic code creates differences in the way we look. This is a tiny difference between individuals.
In the New Covenant, Jesus says “Therefore, whatever you want men to do to you, do also to them” — Matthew 7:12. If everyone would practice this, we would have no more tensions over this issue. God’s way is so good!
Acts 17:25 says that God gives everyone life, breath and all things: There should be no discrimination based on things we have no control over like how we look. God also offers salvation from sin regardless of ethnicity in Acts 10:34-35: “Then Peter opened his mouth and said: ‘In truth I perceive that God shows no partiality. But in every nation whoever fears him and works righteousness is accepted by him.’”
And God describes his church in Colossians 3:11: “Where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcised nor uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave nor free, but Christ is all and in all.” The thing God uses to determine who will be saved is found in Romans 2:5-11: “But in accordance with your hardness and your impenitent heart you are treasuring up for yourself wrath in the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God, who will render to each one according to his deeds. For there is no partiality with God.” May everyone choose to come to God!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! “Blessed are you when they revile and persecute you, and say all kinds of evil against you falsely for my sake” — Matthew 5:11.
When the spirit-filled believers are treated unjustly, they feel the outrage and frustration that accompany such acts. There may even be a period of time in which thoughts of revenge cloud their thinking. But before long, they regain perspective. They refocus on the truth. They remind themselves that “all things … work together for good” (Romans 8:28), and that as believers, they are not to repay evil for evil. Again, they don’t deny the pain; they just look at it differently. They choose not to become bitter. They forgive and move on.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist
By Joyce Inman
Sunday morning brought sunshine and smiling faces as we filled the sanctuary. I was blessed to be joined by my youngest son, Jay Inman, and his wife, Mashala, and my youngest grandson, J.R. Inman.
It was so nice to hear the church bell ring out, and we thank Nick Logan for fixing it. He also greeted everyone at the front door. We thank Missy Crank for taking over the greeter schedule as Deborah Bucy has just recently moved to Alabama.
Pastor Nicholas Inman gave the welcome and Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes, Reagan Inman and Jackson Inman. Jean Grisham played the prelude on the piano. Libby Morgan taught the adult Sunday school class on Facebook Live on the church prayer chain. Mathew Bridges opened the service in prayer.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Barbara Diehl, Margo Delgado, Missy Crank and Edie Robertello. Edie was celebrating her 90th birthday! Libby took a group picture of them at the front of the church. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Tim and Michelle Slavens and George and Jan Williams (who watch our services from Plains, Georgia). They were celebrating their 49th wedding anniversary.
David Hartwell led our morning song service, and Libby provided special music. Jean accompanied the song service along with Tommy Smith and Tom Robinson on their guitars.
Our morning ushers were Butch Alcorn and Tim Slavens. Mathew Bridges received the offering and prayed over it.
Pastor Inman presented a Bible to Rhett Fuller from our church as a high school graduation gift. He also made a special presentation to Mathew Bridges, who received his first Bible.
During announcements Butch reminded us that next week (immediately after church) we are all invited to stay for the nuptials of Bob Letterman and Ruthie Davis. We are all excited for this special ceremony. There will be a baptism service after the wedding ceremony. He also reminded us that Ron Firestone’s funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 10 a.m. at Fraker Funeral Home. Our church will take food to the family home for the funeral meal.
Pastor Inman preached from Genesis 6 about Noah. We examined the life of Noah, one of faith, righteousness and endurance. He is a great example for our walk with the Lord and a reminder that the Lord might call us to a huge task at any age. Jean played the altar call hymn.
David Hartwell sang a song following the message. Pastor Inman read the prayer list, and then Orion Peterson closed the service in prayer. Then we all departed to serve.
We continue to pray for Clarence Larimore, Pauline Allen, H.L. Miller family, Jerry Redfern family (boss of Jeanette Alcorn), the Ron Firestone family, the Kenny Smith family (brother of Scott Smith), Harvey Fuller, Tex Harmel, Sara Doiron, Jay Inman, Diane Witte, George Williams, Ed and Deborah Bucy (who were departing for their new home in Alabama), Steven Dobrick over the loss of a former coworker, Chandra Weaver, Ella Lewis, the upcoming tent revival in Charity, Bill Rankin’s daughter, our country, those who have had the virus, our nation’s leaders and those from our armed forces.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
June 14 was the Feast of the Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi).
John 6:54 states, “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the son of man and drink his blood , you do not have life in you. Whoever eats … and drinks … has eternal life, and I will raise him up on the last day.”
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
We are gearing up for vacation Bible school! On July 4, we will have a celebration to kick off VBS. VBS will be held nightly July 6-10. Family night will be on July 12. Flyers will be sent out soon!
Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. is the business meeting.
Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Thought for the week: If we continue in sin, sin will eventually consume us.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Another vacation Bible school is over, and we had a great time with the kids. It is always a pleasure to watch their faces as they learn something new. But the joy of learning more about God should not stop when we become adults. We should delve even deeper into the Bible and learn what God expects from each of us.
Sunday morning worship began after Remington Floyd and Gracie and Annie Byrd rang the bell. “Happy Anniversary” was sung to Gary and Brenda Brinkley.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. Gaye Chastain led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our faithful choir. Ushers for the offering were Ruston Long and Remington Floyd.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Proverbs 6:16-19.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Barbara Garton on June 17.
Get-well wishes go out to my brother, Jerry Vestal. He suffered three cracked ribs after a tussle with a cow.
Sunday is Father’s Day. If you are blessed to have a dad who taught you about our heavenly Father, then you are blessed indeed.
From all of us at Mission Home to all the dads: Happy Father’s Day!
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
“The Lily of the Valley” was sung to begin morning services Sunday. Angela Milligan led in prayer. Among those on the prayer chain are Diane Robertson’s son Jason, Dwaine Becker, Jerry Jones, Mary Harman, Jerry Milligan, John Lawless, John Thomas and others who are suffering with afflictions and troubles. Phillip Ragsdale had the call to worship from Psalms 8:1-4 on “Wisdom.” Clint Young followed with the adult lesson on “Value Wisdom.”
For worship service, the children sang “I’ll Fly Away,” and the Davenports played instruments and sang “Coming, Ready or Not” and “Jesus Is Coming Soon.” The pastor brought his message on “Jesus Is Coming, Ready or Not.” He stressed how there are sleepers and there are those who are watching and ready for his return.
For the evening service, specials were by Nikki Skaggs and the Davenports. The pastor brought his message on baptism and read from Proverbs 16:1-3. One was baptized following the service.
Vacation Bible school will be next week, Wednesday through Friday, June 24-26, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. Parents and visitors are welcome to attend the program at 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Hot dogs and the trimmings will be served following the program.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
A thought for Father’s Day:“Unless the Lord builds the house, those who build it labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the watchman stays awake in vain” (Psalm 127:1).
In high school I helped build our parents’ “dream” home. Dad told me what to do step by step. Had I attempted the job myself, the house would have collapsed.
During my seminary years, I worked as a janitor. My job included watching over the safety of the building. I wasn’t the best at that either, for I sometimes cleaned off graffiti, repainted doors or repaired a broken window.
The psalmist would have you consider who is building and protecting your house. The house he has in mind is not your physical dwelling. It is your family, or, if you have no spouse or children, your life. Is the Master Builder in charge? Without the LORD present, your labor is useless.
Building and protecting is a struggle in a world fallen in sin. Households built apart from the blessing and foundation of God and his word will not stand for long.
The Lord built and protected his house, his church, when he sent his son to save us from a life built on sin and attacked by Satan. We are grateful to him! May nothing distract us from him as we seek his help for ourselves and our dear ones until, by faith, we dwell securely in the mansions he prepares above.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Well, Sunday was another beautiful day at church outside in the shade. It was a beautiful Flag Day. Our opening song was “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Brother Wally’s message was “Laborers Into the Harvest,” with scripture from Matthew 9:35-10:1. Greg Thurman led the worship service. Pastor Wally presented Lilly Thurman with a gift for graduating from high school. Best wishes, Lilly.
Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. In keeping with the recommendations of county health officials, we will not be sharing a meal.
Please be in prayer for Fred Replogle, Janice Smikle, Brother Wally, George Jones, Hamilton Lancaster, the family of Kelly Hargus, Madge Kennemer, Stepanie Stasiak, Jack Ekiert, Mary Willis, Gary Morse, Pat Smikle, Celia McCluan, Wendel Watts, Margie Davis, Linda Lloyd, Genny Huelan, Bill Brinkley, Walter Pack, Brian Grabher, Burless Dye, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Rita Zaer, Don Goeden and our country.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
Sunday was uplifting as we sang together with music from Tyler Hooker on guitar. Another special talent, Bradly Hunt, played the keyboard to help bring songs alive. Together we sang about the wonders of the Lord’s mighty love.
Pastor Winston’s thoughts began in Genesis 12:1 with God saying, “I will bless those who bless you and I will curse those who curse you.” Winston’s question of what we thought about the Bible brought various ideas. God spoke words to the people so they would be documented for generations to come. The Bible brings out the ups and downs of living with and without God. The Ten Commandments were chosen for us to stay upright in the Lord. Failure to follow them leads to devastating destruction. God is forgiving and shows us our mistakes and how to repent with remorse.
While building our Christian character we must listen to how God wants us to live. Just because everyone is doing it doesn’t make something right. Insure that you are lined up with God and not the world. Stay humble as you pass through the storms of life accepting God’s promises to carry you. Trust and believe in God for all your needs. God bless America.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
Sunday was another beautiful day for worshipping God! I did go to church. It was nice to be back among my church family again, although that mask is such a nuisance! Oh, well! As my grandmother would say, “This, too, shall pass!”
Do you agree that you are a sinner? What are the wages of sin? It is supposed to be death.
Let’s look at this in a different perspective for a minute. We confess our sins in our prayers and/or church. Your confessions are possibly recorded in some way. You go to court. The prosecutor lists your sins. The court finds you guilty and you are thrown into a dungeon to rot forever! Terrible ending!
Now, let us look at this from a biblical perspective. You have confessed your sins. You appear at the judgement seat in Heaven. The prosecutor (Satan) has with him, what he believes to be a very long list of your sins. He confidently begins to read this list, but … wait a minute! The list is totally blank! What has happened? Jesus ( our Savior) has entered the courtroom unbeknownst to the prosecutor and poured out his blood on that list, washing away all our sins! You are proclaimed innocent and free from sin.
“While we were yet sinners, God sent his only begotten son to die for our sins!” How great is our God? The answer is unsearchable because his love extends to infinity!
Now, how can we respond to this great, undeserved love? Love God with all our hearts and love our neighbors as ourselves. Proclaim far and wide what God has done for us, ask ourselves what we can do for others and do it.
Timber Ridge
By Bill Menzies
I think the world has gone crazy. We have everything we need and then some for the most part. I know there are some who are out of work, sick or hungry. You might even get to the point of saying there is no hope.
But Jesus is our hope. He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. That means nothing is over until God says it is over. So as sword-toting men and women of God, let us be thankful. Stand fast in these last days. Have a good week.
