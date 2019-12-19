Black Oak Free Will Baptist
By PJ Cole
“Away in the Manger” opened Sunday school. Jeremy led the responsive reading taken from Isaiah 38:1-17, “Deliverance from a Deathbed.”
Herald Dill opened morning worship in prayer. Those on our prayer list are the Charlie Letterman family, Lori O’Neil, Harper Diehl, Braden Hayes, Joyce Stevens, Henry Shipley, Billy Hayes, Sr., Joe Wells, Brad Massie, Martha Myers (recuperating from surgery) and daughter Angela Myers Sauber (having surgery in St. Louis this week). A thank-you card was read from the Tim Lampert and Carm Cleir families, thanking everyone for their prayers. Please continue to pray for so many, including our military, especially during the holidays.
“Happy Anniversary” was sung to Fred and Pam Cole.
Morning worship opened with singing of Christmas hymns, with Jeremy leading accompanied by Rick and Pam. Special singing was by Shirley Sell, Bob Atkison and Jeremy Everett. Pastor Bill’s sermon was taken from Luke 1:26-34, “Limiting What God Can Do.” Mary expresses disbelief that she, a virgin, could fulfill the angel’s prediction of a baby. We too often limit what we believe God is capable of.
On Dec. 8, Hope Cantrell lit the third Advent candle, “Proclamation and Joy,” with Kristan Curtis reading the scripture and Alice Garton leading in prayer; apologies for the omission in last week’s paper.
Kristan lit the Fourth Advent Candle, representing “Revelation and Peace.” The scripture from Luke 2:10-14 was read by Pam with Pat leading in prayer. Jerry Rader dismissed the services in prayer.
Rescheduled services: Candlelight services will be today, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., and the Christmas program will be Sunday at 7 p.m.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Sometimes it seems people think that how something feels to them is the main measure of whether it is right or wrong. And we hear “Pray about it and see what the Lord moves you to do,” “God told me to …,” “The Holy Spirit is moving me to ….” With each of these, the idea is that God has made us feel a certain way or given us a certain desire. The problem, though, is that our feelings and desires don’t always come from God.
There is no “God signature” to let us know whether our impulses have come from him, from the evil one or from our own hearts. Have you ever received a gift you didn’t like, but the giver thought you would absolutely love it? Or maybe you bought someone a gift you thought they would like, only to have them disappointed? The only way to know what they want is for them to honestly tell you. Our relationship with Jesus is a lot like that, too. He has told us in John 12:48 that those who don’t receive his word will be judged by it in the last day. We have to listen to what he says in his word to know what he wants our lives to be like.
You may ask, “Then how do we know what God wants us to do in particular situations that come up in life?” We should follow the general principles that God has given us for making decisions — “Love your neighbor,” “Fear God and keep his commandments,” “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness,” etc. — however they apply to the situation you are facing. May these thoughts help you this week.
Crossing Over Southern Baptist
By Carol Dudley
Ephesians 1:6 — Let us praise God for his glorious grace, for the free gift he gave us in his dear son!
As I sit here on this gloomy-looking Sunday afternoon and think about how tomorrow is Monday and I have to go to work, praising comes a little harder, but then I realize that I am blessed to have a job and that the sleet that I hear hitting the roof of my house is stopped by the roof over my head. I am blessed.
Are you a cup half-full or a cup-half empty kind of person? I guess that depends on your outlook in life. We are all human, and we all have the right to choose how we want to spend our life. We can always be the gloomy Gus in the corner that everyone avoids for fear that this awful attitude might rub off, or we can look around and just thank God.
Praise God in the morning, even Mondays; praise God in the evening and all the times in between. God provided all of us the best gift this holiday season and always. Yes, those shoes I tried to order might have been sold out, but God’s gift is a great one-size-fits-all kind of gift. Share this gift with someone this holiday season and remember to keep Christ in Christmas.
Crossing Over Southern Baptist Church will be holding Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Please come join us in praise and worship as we remember the “Greatest Gift” that I ever received and I pray you have accepted, too.
God is so good, everyone! Hope to see you all there. Have a good week, and as always, God bless.
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church invites you to come worship with us!
Loving is always expressed by giving. Not all gifts are given with love, but all genuine love results in a spontaneous flow of giving — giving in words, in deeds, in objects, in other signs of affection. Love allows you to look beyond a person’s actions and find a godly way to give to that person. At times, the greatest act of love may be a gift of forgiveness, or it may be godly advice or admonition.
A loving heart always looks toward the highest and greatest expression of God’s love in a relationship. It is love that is unconditional and overflowing. “Love suffers long and is kind” — 1 Corinthians 13:4.
Thank you to everyone who came to the annual church conference. We are looking forward to a great 2020 year! Our Christmas program will be Sunday at 6 p.m. If you don’t already join us for Sunday school, please do at 9:45 a.m.! We have classes for the kids and adults!
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist Church
By Joyce Inman
Saturday night, Pastor Nicholas and Sarah Inman and their children (Reagan and Jackson) hosted the annual Christmas volunteer dinner for those who volunteer at the Four County Thrift Store and Food Pantry. The thrift store directors were honored for their service: Libby Morgan, Rhonda Rose, Sherry Zwally, Tom Robinson and Earney Smith. Additionally, the oldest and youngest volunteers (Severa Hicks, 90, and Dannielle Quinn, 19) were honored.
Sunday morning, Tom Robinson opened the service in prayer, and Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes (Hannah Slavens and Reagan Inman) and gave the announcements. Nina Shelby taught the adult Sunday school class. Pastor Inman led the song service with Jean Grisham on the piano. Sandy Walton and Scott Smith lit the Advent candle. Hannah and Reagan each encouraged their side of the church to continue to purchase silver bells to support Zuzu’s House. The church foyer walls are filling with silver bells and it is such a blessing!
We continue to collect socks in the foyer for the homeless and blankets for the hospital. We collect blankets each year in memory of Cindy Claxton's daughter.
This coming Saturday will be the ladies’ tea, hosted by the Helen Jackson Ladies Circle at Blackberry Creek Retreat. Judy Domeny will be the program. The tea will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Our morning ushers were Tim Slavens, Butch Alcorn, Orion Peterson and Kevin Hill. Quentin Bridges received the offering. Jean played a beautiful Christmas piece on the piano.
After taking up the morning offering, the Christmas program was presented for everyone. B Dobrick served as the director and Justin Robertello played the piano. The narrator was Rose Robertello and the cast was made up of Rosa Thompson, Sandy Walton, Scott Smith, Reagan Inman, Deena Johnston and Lily Quinn. Following the program, B was presented a gift from the congregation. Next Sunday, the church choir will present our annual Christmas cantata at 11 a.m.
Our Christmas Eve service will be held on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. at the Chateau Charmant (the castle near Fordland). Our choir will sing, and this will be a special service, open for all denominations. Our church has participated in this service for many years, since Pastor Nicholas and Sarah helped to start this service, while they were living in the Olga community as proprietors of Kindall Store.
It was a blessing to have Barbara Diehl and Jeanette Alcorn back in worship, following their recent shoulder operations.
Terry Long dismissed the service in prayer and we remembered the Leo Kootz family, the Rev. Roy Cantrell family, Laurie Ford, Clarence Larimore, those traveling, Josh and Don Brown, Jerry Redfern, Dave Dancey, Steve and Patty Swartout, Rhonda Rose, Kenny Smith, Sandy Walton’s brother, Ron Firestone and Rick and Missy Crank.
On Sunday, immediately following the morning worship service, we will begin a new Christmas tradition by placing a Christmas ornament on the church tree for every family in the church. We appreciate the hard work that has gone into painting these special ornaments. We will also be placing an ornament in memory of our church family members who have been called to their eternal reward. A keepsake picture will be taken of each family as they place their ornament on the tree.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Dec. 15 was the third Sunday of Advent.
Family reflection: Isaiah 35:1-6, 10 — Isaiah’s vivid prophecy promises an extraordinary renewal of land and people. Psalm 146 — Lord, come and save us.
James 5:7-10 — The vision of patience presented includes a responsibility of the disciples of Jesus to prepare oneself to be strong and faithful. Matthew 11:2-11 — While John is in prison, he hears of Jesus’ teaching, healing and mercy, which is a different activity than the previously anticipation of Messiah to come. Is this “The One,” or is someone else the Messiah? Jesus said to them in reply, “Go and tell John what you hear and see: The blind regain their sight, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have the good news proclaimed to them. And blessed is the one who takes no offense at me.”
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
“He was created of a mother whom he created. He was carried by hands that he formed. He cried in the manger in wordless infancy, he, the word, without whom all human eloquence is mute” — Augustine of Hippo.
This evening at 7 p.m. is our business meeting. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. and worship services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas, there will be no services.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Gracie and Gary rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Alan Garton. Quarters were put in the blessings jar. We have emptied it and started over. The money from this year’s blessings jar is being sent to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home.
Announcements included our Christmas program this Sunday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Singers are welcome. Come and enjoy this evening of celebration of the birth of Christ.
Following prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
Gaye Chastain read about one of our foreign missionaries and talked briefly about the Lottie Moon Christmas offering. She then led in prayer.
Gracie and Annie sang a short special. I led the song service, accompanied by Janice at the piano and our awesome choir. Bob Fryman and Alan Garton were the ushers for the offering. Alan led in prayer.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the message using Mark 1:1-8 as the text. John the Baptist was the forerunner of Christ and preached the powerful message that Jesus was coming.
Sunday afternoon, Gracie was in her first dance recital at Marshfield. It was very cute and she was adorable.
Sunday evening Gary and I attended Mission Chapel’s Christmas Program and enjoyed it very much.
Birthday wishes go out this week to Ronald Cantrell on Dec. 19. I also want to wish our grandson, Kevin Throne, a happy birthday on Dec. 18.
Get-well wishes go out to Linda Buttram.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
The magic of Christmas never ends. Its greatest gifts are family and friends.
The children will present their Christmas program Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited. Treats will be given to everyone.
We want to thank everyone who participated in “Share Your Christmas.” Many gifts were bought, wrapped and given to help some needy children and families in Webster County.
Wednesday evening Bible study will be held this week with Lola Belle Underwood leading. Study for the next two Wednesdays will be cancelled because of Christmas and New Year’s.
Many are on the recent prayer request list. Some of those include Gary Davenport, Ron Firestone, Edwina Ragsdale, Richard Cook, Michelle Yeager, Jerry Milligan, Larry and Mary Harman, Margie Davis, Dale Prock, Nancy McGehee, August Blazer and Orb Underwood. Please keep these in your prayers.
Thought for the week: “Jesus is everything for everyone, everywhere, every time and every way.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
“Strengthen the weak hands, and make the shaky knees steady. Tell those who have fearful hearts: Be strong. Do not be afraid. Look! Your God will come with vengeance. … He will come and save you” (Isaiah 35:3-4).
What makes your hands shake, knees knock and hearts fear? There are many things that may cause us fear. For Israel in Isaiah’s day, it was their enemy, the Assyrians, who made them fear and pressed them hard with promises of doom and destruction.
Our enemies do the same. But Isaiah is not just talking about adversaries in the world. He was addressing the greatest enemies of all — sin, death, and Satan. How could we ever hope to be saved from them and released from their hold on us? Certain hell and eternal destruction would be our lot if it were not for God coming with vengeance, coming with retribution — not against us, but against our enemies — in order to save us.
This is what Christmas is about — God coming to save us in that Child born in Bethlehem. “Then those ransomed by the Lord will return. They will enter Zion with a joyful shout …. Happiness and joy will overtake them, and sorrow and sighing will flee away” (verse 10).
We invite you to join us at Peace Lutheran Church, 300 E. Washington St., on Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. for our Children’s Candlelight Worship. May the joy of a Savior born for us fill your heart with happiness always.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Leah Stacey
We opened our services Sunday morning with “Let It Be Christmas.” James and Kylee lit the Advent candles and read the message. The responsive reading was Psalm 146.
The scriptures were Isaiah 35:1-10 and Matthew 11:2-11. The morning message was “Blessings in the Midst of Trials.” Kamron and Kyle took up the morning offering.
Happy birthday to Ron Dargel. Bible study will be this evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be pizza buffet. Bing a favorite pizza or dessert to share. Our annual Christmas program will be Monday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m.
Please be in prayer for the family of Charles Letterman, Burless Dye, Clella Estes, Mary Willis, Tyler and Megan Letterman, David Byrd, John and Patricia Carroll, Keith Heulan, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, Dr. Charles Mahaffey, Celia McCluan, Russell and Patsy Marlin, Hue Parnell, Tim Lampert, Gary Morse, Faith Gossett, Edwina Ragsdale, Patti Garretson, Layne Dunn, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaer, Don Gordon, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
The same question arises every day in December before Christmas; are you rejoicing in the birth of our Messiah or taking advantage of holiday shopping?
This special virgin birth took place for a reason. Jesus was sent from our heavenly Father to give us salvation and eternal life. This time of year should be filled with peace on Earth.
The third Advent candle was lit and scripture recited on the subject of peace by Jim and Diane Chase. We realize that living in this world we will have troubled times. The Lord gives us strength if only we trust and believe in him. Having peace in our hearts towards others will help us develop a deeper relationship with God. We all love the excitement of buying and giving of presents and the beauty of putting up the Christmas trees and lights. The family gatherings are amazing sharing God’s love. All this is good; however, always keep in mind the real reason for the season. Thank you, Pastor Winston, for your inspiring words about this special birth.
Come join us for our annual Christmas candlelight service 6-7 p.m. Monday. There will be several musical performers, as well as readings of the Christmas story, carols and lighting of the candles surrounding our sanctuary. This annual family tradition brings us all together as a community in celebration of the birth of Christ and the joy of Christmas. God bless.
