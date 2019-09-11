Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
Our church is open on Sunday 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and you’ve been invited. Services Sunday morning began with singing “Amazing Grace” accompanied by Pam. John H. prayed and the children went to their classes.
The lesson, “The Church of the Thessalonians,” taken from 1 Thessalonians 1:1-10, was taught by Jerry. Jeremy prayed for the understanding. The report was read, and “Happy Anniversary” was sung for Michael and Carla Minton as they gave their offering — congratulations! The pianist was Martha.
Brother Bill welcomed everyone and read the prayer list for all the needs: The Dutch Dudley family, Holly Hayes, Elsie Curtis, Wayne and Barbara Young, Sammie Massie, the Dean Hudspeth family, Darius Dudley, the unsaved, those with unspoken needs, Bob Delcour, Tim Lampert, Alice Garton, Sharon Hill and all the many others on past list — God knows every need. Fred Cole led in prayer for all the needs. We were very pleased to have a number of visitors to observe Grandparents Day. Rex took the offering and Clint asked the blessing.
All grandparents were recognized for coming, and gift cards were presented to John and Pat for having the most grandchildren present, Richard and Jeanette for having the most (not present), Lola for family coming the farthest, the Zane Christian Gilmore family for the youngest grandchild and myself for being the oldest grandmother. Specials were by Jeremy, Brother Bill with Clint, Jeremy and Jerry, Herald Lee reading and a special recording for Herald and farmers. The message was for grandparents from 2 Timothy 1 and Psalm 92, and it was very interesting and powerful. Jerry closed in prayer.
Announcements: Today at 7 p.m. will be Ladies Auxiliary, Bible study and youth. On Saturday at 9 a.m. will be breakfast at Grillo’s, and this Sunday is “Bring a Friend to Church” day.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
Sunday afternoon we had a young brother come preach from a neighboring congregation and it was refreshing to see his enthusiasm!
In Isaiah 66:2-4, God tells his people Israel: “But on this one will I look: … of a contrite spirit, and who trembles at my word. … Just as they have chosen their own ways, and their soul delights in their abominations, so will I choose their delusions, and bring their fears on them; because, when I called, no one answered, when I spoke they did not hear; but they did evil before my eyes, and chose that in which I do not delight."
Do churches today choose things that the Lord does not delight in? How would we know what the Lord delights in? He would have to tell us. 2 Timothy 3:16-17 says, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” So the scripture is how God tells us what he wants. And Jude 3 mentions “the faith which was once for all delivered to the saints.” So the body of beliefs or “the faith” that God has given hasn’t changed since the New Testament was inspired. How can we expect to convince non-Christians when we don’t fully follow the Bible ourselves? That’s why we are so concerned about teaching the truth accurately at Brentwood. Please come study and worship God together with us this Sunday!
Freedom in Christ Ministry of Elkland
By Anita Keeling
It’s nice to be back after a holiday — which I had forgotten about, until it was too late to write this column. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one.
On Tuesday evening at 5 p.m., Pastor Bob began a 12-session video Bible study by Max Lucado, “Unshakeable Hope.”
In our unsteady world, how do we gain stability, find peace and learn to trust God? Everyone is invited to attend these sessions of prayer, Bible study and discussion.
Last Sunday’s sermon was “Entitlement Is Nothing New,” based on 2 Thessalonians 3:6-16. Sept. 8’s sermon was “Life Happens,” taken from Job 1:1-22, 1 Peter 5:8, Job 42:12 and Matthew 5:43-48.
We were glad to see Don back in the “fold,” as he is improving. The Tuesday and Thursday evening Bible studies are doing well and helping many people. A big “thank you” to everyone who helped with the bake sale.
LeTicia keeps blessing us with memory verses.
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 8 was the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Family reflection: Wisdom 9:13-18 — It is only by God’s gift of wisdom that we can discern God’s path for us. Psalm 90 — In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge. Philemon 9-10, 12-17 — Philemon’s slave has connected with Paul, who is in prison. Paul writes and urges Philemon to “welcome (the slave) as you would me.” Luke 14: 25-33 — If we follow Jesus, we must surrender everything to him — even to the point of “hating” parents, siblings, spouses and children, and our very lives.
Jesus spoke to the crowds because he wanted to shake them up a bit and help them to push past whatever obstacles might be keeping them from following him. He wanted them to see that discipleship was a serious decision. They had to decide on their own if he was worth following. Each of us is like the people traveling with Jesus — but Jesus is calling us further down the road of discipleship (“The Word Among Us,” September 2019).
Let us pray for one another.
Crossroads EMC
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads EMC invites you to come worship with us! Jesus … chose us so he might save us, heal us, restore us to a right relationship with the Father, and walk with us in intimate friendship to rest of our lives.
Our friendship with God is the result of nothing that we have done or can ever do. We must be willing to lay down our pride and humbly receive what He has done on our behalf. We must gratefully acknowledge that he is the one who paid the price in full for our friendship with God.
“By grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works” — Ephesians 2:8-9.
God bless.
Elkland Independent Methodist Church
By Joyce Inman
What a blessing to see Clarence Larimore back in church on Sunday morning as we gathered to worship. It is always a blessing to see Clarence and Carol together at church. We are so glad that he is feeling better. It was also great to see Bob Taylor in service from out of state. He is really special to our church family.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Sunny Fuller and Tom Robinson.
Butch Alcorn assisted the acolytes, who were Jill Haddock's daughter and Reagan Inman. Orion Peterson opened the service in prayer. Butch gave the announcements.
This coming Saturday we will have a work day and play day at the church. The work day will begin at 8 a.m. and the play day at 11 a.m. Food will be provided.
Pastor Nicholas Inman gave a welcome and led the morning song service. Jean Grisham played the piano, Tom Robinson the guitar, Earney Smith the bass and Tommy Smith the guitar. Tom Robinson and Earney Smith provided special music.
Stephanie Taylor had children's church. Our morning ushers were Butch, Kevin Hill, Don Hartwell and Orion Peterson. Quentin Bridges received the offering.
Butch reminded everyone that the 5th annual Rex Diehl Memorial Trail Ride will be on Oct. 5. This Friday, the ladies of the church will be going out for a surprise day with Pastor Nicholas serving as their host for the day. Congratulations to Lacey Taylor and Adam Pogue on their nuptials on Saturday afternoon in Verona.
During prayer we remembered the family of Cheryl Willis (longtime teacher in Marshfield), Gene and Lola Belle Underwood, Missy Crank's mom, Deborah Bucy (who will be having a foot operation), Rhett Fuller, Shea Inman, Leon (Sandy Walton's brother), Kenny Smith and his mom, Libby Morgan's grandma and cousin, Justin and Kyra Newberry, the family of Ruth Ellis (who we performed with at the Webster County Opry for many years), Helen Wilson and many other friends and neighbors.
Pastor Inman preached from Acts 3 on how to minister to those who are hurting around us and those who need the Lord.
After church the board of Nanny's Place met in the church library.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
On Sunday we had our Girls in Action recognition service. The girls presented some of the missions projects that they have been working on for the past year. We have had a total of eight Girls in Action members, and we have a new one who is being promoted in this year. As a former GA myself, this is a blessing, and we are blessed to have an awesome leader for the girls.
Jesus tells us, “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matthew 28:19). I dare say these GAs are missionaries in their own back yard and I couldn’t be more proud!
Events: Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., adult Bible study and missions groups will meet. Thursday at 9:30 a.m. will be Stitching for Christ. Stretching for Christ is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m., with a Bible study on Friday. Homecoming is this coming Sunday, with a carry-in lunch following morning worship and music at 2 p.m.
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Remington, Annie and Gracie rang the bell. Quarters were added to the blessings jar.
Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer.
Gracie and Annie Byrd, and Remington Floyd sang “Deep and Wide” as a special. Gaye led the song service accompanied by Brenda at the piano and our delightful choir. Ushers for the offering were Remington Floyd and Bob Fryman.
Pastor Scott Chastain delivered the morning message using Daniel 1:20 as the main text. Daniel took the responsibility of standing for God. Are we taking that responsibility today? Do we take it seriously?
There was a special business meeting after church. We voted to license Jeff McIntosh into the ministry on Sept. 29. Jeff will preach the message that morning. We will have a fellowship dinner afterward.
I want to wish a very happy 18th birthday to our granddaughter, Allison Brinkley, on Sept. 14. I also want to wish my sister-in-law, Sharon Vestal, a happy birthday on that day. Happy anniversary to our grandson and his wife, Curtis and Raven Throne, on Sept. 12.
There will be a cottage prayer meeting at the home of Jeff and Amber McIntosh on Sept. 19. This is in preparation for our revival.
We will have a singing and supper on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Then our revival begins Sunday morning, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. Revival services will then be nightly, Sunday through Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m.
Mount Sinai
By Doris McFarland
Everyone enjoyed the beautiful morning as services began Sunday. Diane Davenport led in prayer as Sunday school began. Phillip Ragsdale had the lesson, “Faithful During Grief” from I Samuel 1. Prayer requests were for Eugene and Lola Belle Underwood, Edwina Ragsdale, Robin Rost, Brett Rost, Michelle Yeager, Richard Cook, Dale Prock, Lane Dunn, Karen Blazer’s mother and Carol Cantrell.
For worship services, Josephine Rost had a poem about Sept. 11, 2001. Diane Davenport sang “Open My Heart.” Gary McFarland brought the communion meditation from Acts 26:13-18, on “Who Art Thou?” Pastor Davenport’s message was from Psalm 23, “Restore the joy of your salvation.”
Diane Davenport led the children in “If You’re Happy and You Know It” for the evening service, and the Rost family sang two songs. The message was brought by David Miller, pastor of the Louisburg Christian Church. He is also the president and camp director of the Bennett Springs Christian church camp. He spoke on “The God of truth, and Jesus is the truth.”
Family fellowship night will be this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Bring your friends and a potluck dish.
Bible study for this Wednesday has been canceled because of several conflicts. Study will resume the following Wednesday.
Thought for the week: “For his merciful kindness is great toward us.”
Peace Lutheran Church
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
When I was in school, we had a highly disciplined coach in the mold of a Vince Lombardi. Coach Umnus pushed us to do our best. One of his frequent encouragements was, “You’ve got to have a fire in your belly!”
Coaches look for players with “fire in their bellies.” They want players who have a burning desire to compete to their limit and beyond. Nothing harms a team more than athletes with no drive, no inner compulsion to strive and give their all.
Think of Jesus. He had that loving drive within him. In Sunday’s lesson he said, “I came to throw fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already ignited. But I have a baptism to undergo, and how distressed I am until it is finished” (Luke 12:49-53).
Several thoughts are contained in those words, but perhaps the greatest is that Jesus would let nothing deter him from suffering on the cross for us. A fire burned within him to complete it.
Don’t hinder the saving truth of that Gospel from burning within you. Suffering for the faith will come; divisions may separate, as Jesus warned in the rest of the lesson. But they can be overcome through the Gospel. Some will be converted, souls will be saved, and through it all God will be glorified.
As that desire to save us burned within Jesus, so may it burn within us, in faithfulness to him and to the gospel.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
Pleasant Hill’s congregation went to Seymour United Methodist Sunday for the presentation of the confirmation class that was done with both of the churches. It was a very nice service. Pleasant Hill’s Bailey Cook was part of that group. We are very proud of Bailey.
Next Sunday, Seymour UMC will come to Pleasant Hill for Church at 10:30 a.m., and there will be a baptismal service following church. After church at Seymour, Don and I went to Mansfield United Methodist where Alan Letterman is filling the pulpit there and enjoyed a very nice service there, too. Both churches are very pretty churches. Bible study groups will meet on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be potluck. Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Please be in prayer for Jorden Stacey, Tom Byrd, Fred Replogle, Becky Gann, Pat Smikle, Liz Palmer, Edwina Ragsdale, Teena Booth, the family of Dean Hudspeth, the family of Linda Melton, Violet Hood, Patti Garretson, Eugene Underwood, Joe Arthur, Layne Dunn, Gary Morse, Danny Jones, Larry Curran, Billy Stacey, Sarah Mahaffey, Ron McCall, Rita Zaerr, Don Goeden, Nancy McGehee, Linda Lloyd, Carlee Jones, Jeff Korkinmeyer, Stacy Frantz, Sondra Grey, Glory James, Jeff Ward, Lisa Keeler, Bill Beam, Debbie Genetti, Jimmy Stater, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
On a daily basis, we often ask our hearts just how deep our Father’s love for us is. Can we count the many blessings God gives to us, or do we really know? Taking time getting to know what our Father wants us to do will create a special relationship with great rewards. Explore all avenues of the words he has left behind, and use them to build your spiritual character.
We come to church to learn about God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. We invite you to join us in humble adoration for our heavenly Father. Staying focused on God will bring out the lustrous glory of praising and worshiping. Come join us as we lay our burdens at the feet of Jesus and give our Savior thanks for our redemption.
Our Choir led by worship leader Tyler Hooker uplifted us Sunday. Pastor Winston explained how leading a successful life begins with God. I’m not talking about making millions of dollars that pollute our lives with worldly gain. The priceless memories of our relationship with God will reflect on generations to come.
Winston urges us to read our Bibles, pray and attend church, sharing with others and sowing God’s word everywhere we go. We will never be perfect, and without salvation our lives will be devastating. Winston added that the book of Proverbs is an excellent guideline for our walk with God. God bless.
ST. PAUL LUTHERAN
By Joanne Roberts
Today we celebrated Rally Day, a day that marks the beginning of the new Sunday school year with class promotions and installation of teachers.
The Old Testament reading was Deuteronomy 6:4-9. The Epistle reading was Philippians 4:4-13, and the New Testament reading was Matthew 28:16-20.
“I can do all things through Christ Who strengthens me.” Sometimes we look at this in the wrong way. Some call it the “prosperity Gospel,” in which Christ appears to be promising us anything for which we ask, but that was not what Paul was indicating.
Paul was in prison when he wrote that phrase. He went on to say that he used to persecute Christians, but now Paul was in prison because of his faith.
Without Jesus, we are nothing. With Jesus, we have everything. We may struggle in this lifetime, but we must hold onto our faith in order to have strength to deal with any, and all, of life’s situations.
How difficult it had to be for Jesus to go through the mockery, betrayal, lashings, crown of thorns pressed into his brow and being nailed to the cross! He gave us the example of praying to our heavenly Father for strength.
We need to teach our children, and each other, that, as for Jesus, our help comes from God. We are never alone, and the peace of God shall be with us always.
Let us go forth in faith, with strength from God, sharing the message of salvation (bought, and paid for, with Christ’s death and resurrection) and exemplifying our faith by our love for, and service to, each other in Christ’s name!
