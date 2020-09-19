Black Oak
By Norma Lampert
What a beautiful day! Sunday school opened with “Oh, How I Love Jesus” being sung. Prayer was by Alice Garton as the children went to their classes. Jeremy led the responsive reading of the lesson “The Watchman,” taken from Ezekiel 2:8-3:21. Jeanette Johnston prayed for the understanding of the scriptures as Jerry taught the lesson.
The attendance was down a little due to a few taking advantage of the beautiful weather. More people came in for worship as Martha played several songs. As the worship hour began, I read the report. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Carey Gilmore. Brother Bill and Lesley were honored with a card and monetary gift for their 33rd anniversary. Everyone sang “Beautiful,” after which Brother Bill commented on everything being beautiful and much more when we get to heaven.
Everyone was welcomed, and Brother Bill read the prayer list and added more names. There are so many needs, with the churches, schools, disasters, health problems, many deaths and our country as a whole: Pray for all these and Webco, the Justin Burney family, Ron Myler, the Myrna Deckert family, the Clarence Larimore family, the Jack Alexander family, the Chester Lee Hargus family, Frank and Clidean Paulette, Kevin Johnson, Keith Massie, officers shoot in Los Angeles, Trevor’s grandpa, Norma’s granddaughter-in-law and great-grandson, Wayne Young, Theda Mackey, Naomi Salmon, Darrell Ackels, Kara Ghan, Shirley Sell and all the many others on past requests. Clint prayed for all needs.
Sunday was Grandparents Day. Cynthia Cardwell honored all grandparents, and some received gift cards: Vula Dudley and Shirley Hargus had the most grandkids present, Richard and Jeanette Johnston had the most grandchildren and Theda Mackey was the eldest grandparent present; congratulations to all!
Announcements: Today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. will be Bible study and no youth.
Specials were by Wade and Jeremy, little children, Brother Bill, Lesley, Tina and Jerry, Jeremy and Herald Lee. Brother Bill had a very good message taken from 1 Corinthians 10 and Daniel 4, “Our Examples.” The song of invitation was “I Must Tell Jesus,” and Becky Letterman closed in prayer. Have a great week, and may God bless.
Brentwood Church of Christ
By Matt Hodge
In Hebrews 3:7-19, God describes the heart we must have to be acceptable to him and compares it to the Israelites rejecting him in the wilderness: “Therefore, as the Holy Spirit says: ‘Today, if you will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion, in the day of trial in the wilderness, where your fathers tested me, tried me, and saw my works forty years. Therefore I was angry with that generation, and said, ‘They always go astray in their heart, and they have not known my ways.' So I swore in my wrath, 'They shall not enter my rest.’ Beware, brethren, lest there be in any of you an evil heart of unbelief in departing from the living God” but exhort one another daily, while it is called ‘Today,’ lest any of you be hardened through the deceitfulness of sin. For we have become partakers of Christ if we hold the beginning of our confidence steadfast to the end, while it is said: “Today, if you will hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.” … And to whom did He swear that they would not enter His rest, but to those who did not obey? So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief.”
Here in the New Testament, God describes bringing his people to the promised land, yet they doubted him every step of the way. Are you doing the same thing today? In verses 18-19, not obeying equals unbelief. Believe God, obey him and make it to the promised land of Heaven! Schedule a study with us today!
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist
By Lacey Cantrell
Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church wants you to come worship with us! “Whoever finds wisdom finds life, and obtains favor from the Lord” — Proverbs 8:35.
If you truly believe you are associated with God who reveals himself to you, guides you daily, protects you always, gives you strength and power to make it through every day with hope and courage and imparts to you joy and contentment, how can you have a poor self-image? The almighty, awesome God of the universe is your heavenly Father! He is not only your Creator but also your Sustainer, Provider, Protector, and Lover of your soul forever. You are his child, and you will live with him forever. How can a poor self-image thrive in the face of such beliefs?
Holy Trinity
By Sue Epperson
Sept. 13 was the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Romans 14:7-9: St. Paul never just gives directions or tosses off cheap advice. He always brings the conversation around to Christ and his work.
Paul is dealing with a conflict among groups of Christians in Rome. He says to them, “You should not exalt your own opinions, even if they are correct, because when you belong to Christ, the ultimate issue is not whether your opinions are correct, but whether you are relating to others in a way that helps them to grow in faith and love” (The Mirror, Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocesan biweekly newspaper, Aug. 21, 2020).
Let us pray for one another.
Mission Chapel
By Autumn Summers
Scripture was read from 1 Kings chapter 18. Topic of the sermon was on straddling the fence. One can’t straddle the fence and serve both God and the world. At some point a choice will have to be made in whom you will serve. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord. Joshua 24:15.
Wednesday evening at 7:00, Business Meeting.
Sunday: HOMECOMING! Sunday School at 9:45. Worship service at 11:00, pot-luck lunch following with music service at 2:00 and a baptism at 3:00. NO EVENING SERVICES!
Mission Home
By Brenda Brinkley
Sunday morning worship began after Justin Page rang the bell. “Happy Birthday” was sung to Coleigh Page.
Announcements included our All-Day Revival on Oct. 4. We are looking forward to a great day of worship and fellowship. Please come and bring a friend or two.
Several were mentioned for prayer. Following announcements and prayer requests, Gary led in prayer. I led the song service, accompanied by Denny Jones on the guitar. Ushers for the offering were Remington Floyd and Justin Page. Denny led in prayer.
Special music was by Derrick Young. He sang “Hide Thou Me.”
Guest speaker Tim Page used Luke 10:2-3 and 17-24 as the texts for the morning message. He spoke about getting out and working and witnessing for God. It is not enough to just think about doing something. We need to get busy.
Ladies’ Bible study is Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Brenda Brinkley’s home. Regular Bible study at the church is Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Justin Burney. Our thoughts and prayers are also with his daughter, Madi, as she recovers from the injuries she suffered.
Our thoughts and prayers are also with the residents and staff at Webco.
I overheard a little boy ask, “Papa, where you going?” Such a simple and innocent question. But it is a question we should ask all our loved ones. If they are going to heaven, they’ll be happy to say so. If they aren’t, maybe your question will be the nudge they need.
Have a good week and remember one another, and also remember our country in prayer.
Mount Sinai Church
By Doris McFarland
Beautiful weather continued for all Sunday services. “The Glory-land Way” was sung, followed with Phillip Ragsdale leading the call to worship from I Peter 2:9. Prayer was led by Destiny Young. After announcements, prayers spoken were for the family of Bill Shockley, Billy Gintz, Connie Wilson, Karen Milligan, Dale Prock, Scott Carroll, Betty Keeler, Ashlyn Grier, Linda Underwood, John Lawless, Angie Jones and David Mann. Clint Young led the adults in “Obedient Love” taken from Genesis 41, the story continuing about Joseph.
For the worship hour, the pastor brought his message on the question, “Are you born again or are you still living dead?” The text was about God’s light in the world. Special music was by a group singing “He’s the Lily of the Valley.” For the evening sermon, the pastor’s text asked, “Is the only strength you have in your muscles?” The story was about Samson.
Some from this church worked at the Bennett Springs Christian Church camp. No camp was held this summer because of COVID-19.
Bible study will be this Wednesday evening, 6:30 p.m., continuing in Proverbs.
Thought for the week: “Do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.” Have a blessed week.
Peace Lutheran
By Pastor Edwin Lehmann
There is no more precious thing than the soul. Yet, some live their lives with little concern for it. They live as though their bodies were their most precious possession. They eat right, exercise, get the right amount of rest, watch out for illnesses and pursue things that give pleasure. They put everything into the upkeep of their bodies, but let their souls starve with little to no spiritual care at all.
How is your soul doing? Are you taking care of it daily? Are you giving it what it needs or are you neglecting it? What about the souls of your children? Grandchildren? Others around you? The soul, not your body is the most priceless possession you have, one that you can lose. Jesus said in last Sunday’s lesson, “What will it benefit a person if he gains the whole world, but forfeits his soul?” (Matthew 16:26) To Jesus the welfare of the soul is the most critical thing.
He knew what he had to do to regain life for our souls, deadened by sin. He said that he had to suffer many things, be killed, and on the third day be raised to life again. He had to do this because it was God’s way to regain the soul from sin and death. To accept that and believe in Jesus as the savior would be thinking God’s way about life. It was important to Jesus and eternally important for us.
Pleasant Hill United Methodist
By Jeanie Replogle
We opened our services with,“Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.” Our scripture was Matthew 18:21-35. Brother Wally’s message was “Forgive as You Are Forgiven.” The responsive reading was Psalm 103.
Happy birthday to Brayden and Kinslee Replogle, Lorinda Biggers and Brother Wally Jones. Bible study groups will meet this Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. In keeping with the recommendations of county health officials, we will not be sharing a meal.
Please be in prayer for Madi Burney, the Burney and Matney families, the family of Billy Joe Shockley, James and Kylee Koster, Becki Matney, Janice Smikle, Pat Smikle, Margie Davis, David Mann, Dustin Redman, Dalton, Destany Frittro and Baby Kellin, Shannon Collins, Morgan Green, David Maupin, David Compton, Sam Westpfahl, William Linder, Tom Rost, John Marlin, Madge Kennemer, Stephanie Stasiak, Celia McCluan, Linda Lloyd, Brian Grabher, Don Goeden, the leaders of our nation and the men and women of the military, as well as the folks that are suffering from this pandemic.
Rogersville First Baptist
By Betty Lou Tutor
As crisis continues to grow throughout, our nation needs a closer relationship with almighty God. Our strength depends on our love and complete dedication to the Lord.
We stand united in understanding the importance of joining together, building our nation under God as it originated from. The evil one is attacking us all, trying to devour our lives. We must not allow him to create any separation by causing our minds to focus on foolish things.
You may say that’s hard to do; all I can say is pray in the name of Jesus Christ. Surrender your burdens asking for forgiveness immediately.
We can’t stop what going on in this world; only God can intercede. Our church gives us love, hope, joy and peace, speaking the truth that God has instilled in us.
Give thanks to blessings bestowed immeasurably upon your lives. We may not understand or see what God does for us; however, that’s where true faith and belief shows its loyalty.
We thank everyone who participates in our services, including our worship leader, Tyler Hooker, and our choir and musicians. Pastor Winston Burton brings us messages from his heart, fully testifying to God’s great presence in our lives. Go this week lifting up someone with the Gospel of Jesus. God bless.
Upper Room
By Brother Bob Holden
My Dad was a strict disciplinarian. Failure to do what he said, when he said it, would have stinging results. Some know exactly what that means! I thought Dad was being mean, but a day does not go by that I don't think of all the things he taught me and how much he loved me. When our heavenly Father speaks, we would do well to listen and be obedient to his will for our lives.
Jonah was one of the 12 minor prophets in the Old Testament. Jonah's name means dove and he is uniquely credited as the first foreign missionary. So, what did the Lord say to Jonah? Jonah 1:2 states, “Arise, and go to Nineveh, that great city, and cry out against it; for their wickedness has come up before me.” What do you think? Has today’s wickedness come up before God?
As kids growing up, Dad sure got our attention! We learned to listen and do what Dad wanted done. Jonah was listening, but we see in Jonah 1:3, “But Jonah arose to flee to Tarshish from the presence of the Lord.” Trying to run and hide from the presence of the Lord is futile. Almighty God is omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent. Adam and Eve discovered that in the Garden of Eden!
The Book of Jonah is divided into only four chapters. I encourage you to read through it, then go back and study it verse by verse. As you read, imagine yourself in the eighth Century B.C., with Jonah. You’ll soon see there’s more adventure awaiting you. As always, God will bless you in your studies. Blessings.
St. Paul Lutheran
By Joanne Roberts
What a beautiful autumn day Sunday was — a great day for praising our Lord and creator!
Our hymns were “O Day of Rest and Gladness,” “O Bless the Lord, My Soul” and “How Wide the Love of Christ.”
We were blessed Sunday to have the adult baptism of Clifford Alan Vest. We rejoice with him.
The Old Testament reading was Genesis 50:15-21. Joseph, son of Jacob, had been sorely treated by his jealous brothers. They had sold him into slavery, but God intended this to turn into good. Joseph ended in a position of some importance, and the brothers were afraid that Joseph would take revenge when their father died. They begged forgiveness and Joseph responded that they had meant evil for him, but that God meant it for good, using Joseph to save many people. His brothers should not fear because he would provide for them and their little ones. Joseph forgave them.
The epistle was Romans 14:1-12, which teaches us that if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. This was the basis for Sunday’s sermon.
The Holy Gospel was Matthew 18:21-35, which also talks about forgiveness. Peter asked Jesus how many times he should forgive his brother if he sinned against him and wondered if seven was sufficient. Jesus replied that we should forgive not seven times, but seventy times seven. In other words, every time.
Let us be strong and faithful in going forth and spreading the Gospel of God’s love and forgiveness, showing joy and doing all we can to show our Christian love in service to everyone with whom we come in contact.
